Atlanta Braves

Braves split series with Mets after 4-0 loss

Despite the loss, the Braves went 5-2 against the Mets in a 10-day span.
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, talks to pitcher Grant Holmes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, talks to pitcher Grant Holmes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Olivia Sayer
16 minutes ago

NEW YORK — The Braves only recorded three hits against the Mets on Thursday night at Citi Field, suffering a 4-0 defeat that split the series.

Starters Grant Holmes and Griffin Canning engaged in a pitchers’ duel through the first two innings, but an injury — reminiscent of when former Brave Michael Soroka tore his Achilles in 2020 — knocked Canning out of the game in the third inning.

Holmes only allowed two runs through five innings, but that was enough to bury a Braves team that possesses a streaky offense. The Mets out-hit the Braves 9-3 and had seven of their nine starters earn a knock.

Holmes walked Juan Soto on four pitches to begin the fourth inning, and Pete Alonso followed with a single to put Mets at the corners with nobody out. Soto stayed put on a fly ball off the bat of Jeff McNeil that likely could have scored him but later came home on a sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Braves’ lack of productive at-bats allowed the Mets to stay in the game, and their division-rival continued to tack on runs. They scored another off Holmes using three hits from the top of their lineup in the fifth inning and tacked on two more against reliever Dylan Dodd in the seventh.

Despite the loss, the Braves went 5-2 against the Mets in a 10-day span, a record most teams would sign up for against a division-leading club.

They will return to Truist Park on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch against the Phillies.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Follow Olivia Sayer on twitter
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base before scoring a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

A much younger Ronald Acuña Jr. multitasks during the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland.

Credit: Gregory Shamus

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

