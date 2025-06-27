NEW YORK — The Braves only recorded three hits against the Mets on Thursday night at Citi Field, suffering a 4-0 defeat that split the series.
Starters Grant Holmes and Griffin Canning engaged in a pitchers’ duel through the first two innings, but an injury — reminiscent of when former Brave Michael Soroka tore his Achilles in 2020 — knocked Canning out of the game in the third inning.
Holmes only allowed two runs through five innings, but that was enough to bury a Braves team that possesses a streaky offense. The Mets out-hit the Braves 9-3 and had seven of their nine starters earn a knock.
Holmes walked Juan Soto on four pitches to begin the fourth inning, and Pete Alonso followed with a single to put Mets at the corners with nobody out. Soto stayed put on a fly ball off the bat of Jeff McNeil that likely could have scored him but later came home on a sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.
The Braves’ lack of productive at-bats allowed the Mets to stay in the game, and their division-rival continued to tack on runs. They scored another off Holmes using three hits from the top of their lineup in the fifth inning and tacked on two more against reliever Dylan Dodd in the seventh.
Despite the loss, the Braves went 5-2 against the Mets in a 10-day span, a record most teams would sign up for against a division-leading club.
They will return to Truist Park on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch against the Phillies.
