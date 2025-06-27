NEW YORK — The Braves only recorded three hits against the Mets on Thursday night at Citi Field, suffering a 4-0 defeat that split the series.

Starters Grant Holmes and Griffin Canning engaged in a pitchers’ duel through the first two innings, but an injury — reminiscent of when former Brave Michael Soroka tore his Achilles in 2020 — knocked Canning out of the game in the third inning.

Holmes only allowed two runs through five innings, but that was enough to bury a Braves team that possesses a streaky offense. The Mets out-hit the Braves 9-3 and had seven of their nine starters earn a knock.