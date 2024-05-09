Thunder vs. Mavericks odds, point spread, total: Game 2 betting guide

The excitement continues to build in the hoops world as the NBA Playoffs have produced scintillating action thus far. With each conference down to its final four teams, the intensity has been ratcheted up once again.

One of the more closely contested series is getting set to play Game 2, so let’s examine the best bets for Thunder vs. Mavericks odds, including point spread, and over-under total.

Thunder vs. Mavericks odds: Best bet for Game 2

Game 2 of the Thunder vs. Mavericks will go down tonight with OKC currently leading the series 1-0. The Thunder got a fantastic performance from their young superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists en route to the 117-95 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

Dallas will be looking to even the score in Game 2, and to do that, they’ll need more production from their star-studded backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić, who combined for just 39 points in the series opener. The Mavs have a golden opportunity to take home-court advantage in the series and bring some serious momentum back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Before Game 2 of this Western Conference Semi-final tips off, let’s check out the odds and make a pick from the moneylines, point spreads, and over-under total.

Note: All odds on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. New users on the platform can claim the DraftKings promo code to get started with bonus bets.

Western Conference Semi-finals Game 2 Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks +5 (-110) Over 218.5 (-110) +164 Oklahoma City Thunder -5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110) -198

After a disappointing performance in Game 1, the Mavericks enter Game 2 as 5-point underdogs on the spread and +164 on the moneyline vs. the Thunder at -198. It certainly checks out as the Thunder have yet to lose a game in this post-season, and will be playing Game 2 at home once again in front of their energized fanbase.

With the over-under total set at 218.5, it appears the oddsmakers are expecting this to be a rather high-scoring affair (for Playoff standards). Game 1 saw a total of 212, with the final minutes of the game playing out as “garbage time” as the Thunder were comfortably ahead on the scoreboard.

But looking at this six-pack of odds, what’s the best bet to make for tonight’s game?

Mavericks vs. Thunder ATS pick

While it might be a bridge too far to pick the Mavs to win outright on the moneyline at +164, I feel comfortable taking the points here. Dallas lost Game 1 by 23 points, but only got 39 combined points from their top scorers Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić. To put their off-night in perspective, the duo has averaged a combined total of 54 points per game through these first seven Playoff games.

As a team, Dallas shot just 39% from the field, 34% from three, and just 68% from the free throw line in Game 1, while the Thunder put up 45%/45%/75% splits to counter. I’m looking for the Mavs to have a bounceback performance in Game 2 powered by the duo of Irving and Dončić in what should be a much more closely contested affair.

Take the Mavs plus the points here, and if you’re feeling frisky there is some intriguing value on the moneyline at +164 on DraftKings.