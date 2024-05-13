Thunder vs. Mavericks best prop bets: Three picks for Game 4

The Western Conference Finals are approaching as Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs continues to roll along. With the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas series getting set to play a high-stakes Game 4, we detail and breakdown some of the best prop bets for Thunder vs. Mavericks.

Best Bets for Thunder-Mavericks: Prop Bet Picks for Game 4

After losing Game 1 in Oklahoma City, the Dallas Mavericks have stormed back to take Games 2 and 3, and with it, a 2-1 series lead in this Western Conference Semi-final matchup. It was a rocky start for the Mavs in Round 2, scoring just 95 points total in Game 1. Since then, Dallas has responded with totals of 119 and 105 to move into the driver’s seat in this best-of-seven series with a 2-1 lead.

With Game 4 set to be played tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Mavs will be looking to take one step closer to the Conference Finals. For the Thunder, it’s all hands on deck as they desperately try to avoid a 3-1 series deficit and face a potential close-out situation on their home court in Game 5.

Before the action gets underway from Dallas, let’s check out some of the best prop bet picks for the Thunder vs. the Mavericks in this crucial Game 4 matchup.

Note: All odds and prop bets on this page are courtesy of bet365 Sportsbook. New users can secure the bet365 bonus code to claim bonus bets when they get started on the platform.

Kyrie Irving over 22.5 points (-115)

One of the top guns on the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving will play a vital role in just how far his team advances in this post-season. A proven Playoff performer, Irving has been excellent thus far for the Mavericks averaging 23.3 points per game on a staggering 50.7% field goals and 44.3% three-point field goals.

While Irving has taken a bit of a backseat through the first few games of this series being deployed primarily as a playmaker, it has provided an opportunity to bet his points over-under at a lower number. Sitting at just 22.5, I like Irving to go over that total tonight. Coming off Game 3 where he scored 22 points on 10-17 shooting, I expect Irving to have another effective night on the offensive end and score at least 23 points in this one.

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-140)

The other part of the Mavericks top-tier duo, Luka Doncic is attempting to get his team back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2022. Doncic has been a touch off the pace of his normal best in these Playoffs, hampered by lingering injury issues that have affected his scoring and efficiency.

Although Doncic is shooting career Playoff-lows in both field goal and three-point field goal %, he has still been excellent as a playmaker setting up his teammates. Averaging 8.7 assists per game in these Playoffs, Doncic has assist totals of 10, 10, 13, 9, 7, and 5 in his last six games. Whether or not he continues to struggle with his outside shot, I expect Doncic to continue to make the right play and record at least 9 assists in this game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 7.5 rebounds (+105)

For the Thunder, this season has been powered by their MVP candidate and breakout superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Known primarily for his incredible scoring prowess, SGA has shown a well-rounded skillset in these Playoffs averaging 7.9 rebounds per game. In comparison with his regular season tally, that number is up from 5.5 rebounds per game.

This matchup seems to be particularly friendly for SGA’s rebounding ability, as in the first three games of the series he has recorded 9, 12, and 10 rebounds. With his over-under total for tonight sitting at 7.5 with plus-money odds, I like this as a value-spot to take the over for SGA to grab at least 8 boards.