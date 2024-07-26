Falcons offensive line knows protecting Cousins is vital to team's hopes for a winning season

Cousins will be 36 when the Falcons open the regular season. Cousins' age didn't stop the Falcons from signing the quarterback in March to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

The Falcons protected their investment by surprising many observers when they selected another quarterback, Michael Penix, as the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. Penix is viewed as the future starter, but Cousins is the unquestioned starter in 2024.

Cousins' health is a major key to Atlanta's hopes of making the playoffs for the first season since 2017.

Cousins took snaps with the first-team offense during offseason work, including minicamp, and was cleared for training camp as he returns from the injury that ended his 2023 season with Minnesota. Coach Raheem Morris says Cousins will be monitored during training camp.

Cousins said he has been told by the coach he is not expected to play in preseason games.

The Falcons return their full starting offensive line, led by right guard Chris Lindstrom and left tackle Jake Matthews. The unit is viewed as a strength of the team but that reputation was built on the team's success as run blockers for former coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons gave up 40 sacks in 2023, and former starter Desmond Ridder was sacked 31 times. Lindstrom says the unit must prove it can protect Cousins.

“Your identity is what you put on film,” Lindstrom said. “And so we have to go out there and prove it, you know. It’s simple. You want to always keep Kirk upright and make sure he has time to throw.”

Under Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, the Falcons are expected to place more emphasis on the passing game. Cousins has posted seven seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards. His experience could lead to quicker passes to help the pass-blocking efforts by the line.

Bergeron knows the line's success in protecting Cousins will be closely watched.

“Yeah, we certainly have a chip on our shoulders,” Bergeron said. “I feel like, you know, Kirk got back from the injury. And also everybody appreciates Kirk. ... You want to avoid any type of contact.”

Bergeron, a 2023 second-round pick from Syracuse, and center Drew Dalmon added stability to the line last season. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford says “the great thing” about the unit, which also includes right tackle Kaleb McGary, is having every starter return this season.

“A lot of these guys have been here now for several years and it’s just fun,” Ledford said Thursday. “I think that the more you can keep those guys, the more you can stay the same, the better each year you see them getting.”

NOTES: WR Drake London left practice early after becoming overheated, according to the team. ... The team will practice in front of fans at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia, on Saturday night. It will be one of only two home practices in front of fans during camp due to ongoing renovation work at their practice facility. Fans can attend the team's Aug. 2 practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons will have joint practices at the Miami Dolphins' camp on Aug. 6-7.

