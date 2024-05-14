Pacers vs. Knicks best prop bets: Three prop picks for Game 5

An old rivalry renewed, New York and Indiana are in the midst of another classic NBA Playoffs matchup as the best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2. With the teams preparing to play a crucial Game 5 back at MSG, let’s detail the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5.

Best Bets for Pacers-Knicks: Prop Bet Picks for Game 5

In what has been arguably the most entertaining Round 2 matchups of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will face off tonight in a massive Game 5. The series is tied 2-2 after each team has successfully defended its home court, and now just two wins stand between either side and a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks looked to be in control of this series after a commanding Game 2 victory in front of a crazed New York crowd. But the Pacers answered the call in Game 3 behind a clutch three-pointer from Andrew Nembhard in the final minute, securing a victory and regaining some momentum. That certainly carried over into Game 4 where the Pacers blew the Knicks out by a score of 121-89.

With the series now even at 2 games apiece, the stage is set for a massive showdown in New York City. Before tonight’s make-or-break Game 5 tips off from Madison Square Garden, let’s have a look at some of the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Knicks.

Tyrese Haliburton over 20.5 points (-120)

The Pacers young point guard has been fantastic this season and now looks to be playing his best basketball at the right time. After scoring just 6 points in the opening game of this series, Haliburton has rebounded with totals of 34, 35, and 20 as he’s been instrumental in helping Indiana climb out of the early 0-2 series hole.

For Game 5, Haliburton’s point total is set at 20.5 and I believe he’ll go over this number. Haliburton went over this number in Games 2 and 3, and very likely would’ve gone over again in Game 4 if the score was closer (both teams pulled their starters early in the 4th quarter). With the Pacers looking to score a massive win tonight, I’ll take Haliburton to score at least 21 points in this one.

Josh Hart over 27.5 points + rebounds (-110)

One of the Playoff heroes of this impressive Knicks run, Josh Hart has stepped up in every way possible. In these Playoffs, Hart has increased his points, rebounds, and assists per game averages compared to the regular season as he is playing nearly all 48 minutes night in and night out.

Looking at the combo props, Hart’s points + rebounds total is set at 27.5 and I believe he’ll go over this number tonight. He’s coming off just a 2-point, 3-rebound performance in Game 4 (albeit in just 24 minutes due to the lopsided score). But in each of the previous three games in this series, Hart has gone over the 27.5 mark for points + rebounds. Back on his home court for Game 5, I’m backing Josh Hart to record at least 28 points + rebounds tonight.

Obi Toppin over 8.5 points (-120)

Toppin has enjoyed a productive series thus far against his former team averaging 12 points per game off the bench for Indiana. The young forward is certainly familiar with the confines of MSG as he scored 12 and 20 points in Games 1 and 2 of this series in New York.

In this crucial Game 5 matchup, Toppin’s point total is set at just 8.5, a number that I believe he will surpass this evening. As this series has gone on, the Pacers have begun to lean into their depth, and the lack thereof for New York. This is a trend I expect to see continue, and Toppin could take advantage of that tonight in the building he once called home. With his points total at just 8.5 I’ll roll with Toppin to go over and score at least 9 points in Game 5.