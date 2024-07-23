Odds are Georgia Bulldogs will be awesome on offense

So, what happened to change the outlook?

Nothing really. As college football approaches the one-month-to-kickoff window, it should follow that oddsmakers might want to create some “action.” As of Wednesday, there will be 31 days until the Week Zero games of Aug. 24, highlighted by Georgia Tech and FSU in Dublin.

Also, there are some very good quarterbacks this year, especially in the SEC.

BetOnline does a good job of illustrating that in its prop bet category for position players of the year. In addition to Gabriel and Beck as the two best bets to win that award, BetOnline gives Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers 7/1 odds to win the O’Brien. Also from the SEC, Jalen Milroe of Alabama and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss get 10/1 odds, and Garrett Nussmeier and Nico Iamaleava are listed at 12/1. Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold and Texas A&M’s Connor Weigman are next at 25/1, and Missouri’s Brady Cook comes in at 35/1

Georgia’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beck was picked as the SEC’s best in preseason voting at SEC Media Days last week. He also has been designated the best NFL prospect among quarterbacks since the end of last year’s 13-1 season. As always, such things depend on how the season breaks.

As for postseason awards, they’re often dependent on the tricky area of one’s statistical profile. Jayden Daniels won last year’s Heisman Trophy on a 12th-ranked LSU team that went 10-3. The award designed for the country’s best player doesn’t always end up in the hands of the best player on the best team.

Beck, as he told us at SEC Football Media Days in Dallas week, is not worried about individual awards.

“I like to focus on what’s actually important,” Beck said. “When you focus on the team and put other people before yourself and are selfless, it kind of takes all that outside noise and pressure off these individual awards and statistics.”

Beck has been saying and doing all the right things as he leads the Bulldogs into the 2024 campaign. At every discussion about the awards and riches that could be ahead of him at the end of this season, he deflects credit and points to the talent that will surround him at Georgia. That’s particularly important up front, where the Bulldogs once again are expected to field one of the better offensive lines in college football.

While there are no current odds to be found, Georgia’s O-line is considered a favorite to contend for the Joe Moore Trophy, the rare unit-based award that has evaded the Bulldogs’ grasp the past three seasons.

Meanwhile, BetOnline’s suggests Beck will have an exception surrounding cast besides:

* Currently, running back Trevor Etienne has the best odds for taking the Doak Walker Award, at 8-to-1. Next in the SEC is CJ Baxter of Texas at 20/1, followed by Etienne’s Georgia teammate Roderick Robinson and Alabama’s Justice Haynes at 50/1.

* Georgia tight end Oscar Delp gets the third-best odds (12/1) to win the John Mackey Award. Teammate Ben Yurosek, a transfer from Stanford, is right there with him at 20/1. Michigan’s Coleston Loveland leads all tight ends at 6/1.

* As usual, the Bulldogs don’t have any receivers favored for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. But Georgia’s Dominic Lovett (55/1) and Dillon Bell (66/1) are on the board. Missouri’s Luther Burden leads that category at 5/1, followed by the Longhorns’ Alabama transfer, Isaiah Bond (15/1).

As for the Gabriel versus Beck argument, the two quarterbacks are quite different. Gabriel joins coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks as a transfer from Oklahoma. The 5-11, 204-pound senior is built more like a running back than a quarterback. Accordingly, he has some impressive rushing numbers, with 1,093 career yards and 27 touchdowns. He has a 63.1% completion percentage for his career, which began at Central Florida, and had 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions last season in Norman.

Beck passed for 3,941 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions last season and carries a school-record career passing percentage of 71.2% into his final season.

By the way, he expects to be significantly better this season.

“If you go back and look at my Game 1 and then you look at Game 14, it’s not even the same quarterback,” Beck said of his play last season. “Making the decision to come back this year, I’m excited to see what the progression from Game 15 (of his career) to whatever X-amount of games we might play is going to look like.”