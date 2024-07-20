DraftKings promo code: Jake Paul fight, MLB bet $5, get $150 bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook has a no-brainer offer for potential bettors this weekend. Sign up here to utilize our DraftKings promo code links for an instant bonus worth up to $300 in certain states. Bet on any MLB game or the Jake Paul fight to claim this instant bonus.

Baseball is back with a full Saturday slate, while golf’s Open Championship continues at Royal Troon in Scotland. New players who register through this post can bet as little as $5 on either sport to collect $150 in bonus bets. Meanwhile, first-timers in IL, IA, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT and WY can increase their wager and secure up to $300 instantly, no questions asked.

Read more about the latest DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up offer and other promotions for all bettors.

Claim up to $300 bonus on DraftKings for MLB, Jake Paul fight

New DraftKings bettors can play on one of the industry’s best online sportsbooks with guaranteed bonus bets. Every player who spends $5+ on their first cash wager instantly gets $150 in bonus bets. However, certain users can elevate their bonus with a more substantial investment. Eligible customers in IL, IA, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT and WY can bet $20+ for $200 in bonuses, $50+ for $250 or $100+ for $300 in automatic bonus bets.

All cash wagers and bonus bets help players tackle Saturday’s betting slate. After a refreshing All-Star break, the MLB season returns with exciting showdowns like Orioles-Rangers, Brewers-Twins, Red Sox-Dodgers, Cardinals-Braves and Astros-Mariners. Meanwhile, the third round of the Open Championship continues at the Old Course in Royal Troon, where former major champions Shane Lowry and Justin Rose lead the field after two days.

The other headline event this weekend comes via the Jake Paul fight, which initially was set for Mike Tyson but has been delayed until this fall.

Activating DraftKings promo code

The links within this post activate DK’s sign-up code on your behalf. Click through and follow the step-by-step instructions to secure an instant bonus this weekend:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code automatically.

to trigger our DraftKings promo code automatically. Confirm your full legal name, date of birth, residential address and more essential account information.

Enable location settings to verify your playing area.

Deposit $5+ through online banking, a credit card or another secure payment method.

Place a cash wager on MLB or the Open Championship and receive the following bonus:

$5+ for $150 in bonus bets



$20+ for $200 in bonus bets



$50+ for $250 in bonus bets



$100+ for $300 in bonus bets

Bonuses exceeding $150 only apply to players in IL, IA, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT and WY. All bonus bet payouts arrive in $25 stakes that expire seven days after receipt.

Daily profit boosts

Score more exciting promotions on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. All bettors qualify for a daily mystery boost on the Open worth up to 50%. A “stepped up” token for eligible 3+ leg MLB parlays also increases a bonus percentage after every additional leg (max. 100%).

DraftKings’ offers extend beyond this weekend. For example, DK routinely drops limited-time boosts on select futures markets from the NFL, college football, NBA and more.