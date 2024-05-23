Pacers vs. Celtics best prop bets: Three picks for ECF Game 2

The action resumes in the Eastern Conference Finals tonight as the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics get set to play Game 2. Boston took Game 1 in an overtime thriller, and now have the opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 series lead at home.

Game 2 tips off this evening at the TD Garden in Boston, and fans can get in on the action with three of the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Celtics.

Best bets for Pacers-Celtics: Prop bet picks for Game 2

The opening act of this Eastern Conference Finals series was worth much more than the price of admission as the Celtics and Pacers went to overtime to decide Game 1. The Celtics needed a last-second three-point shot from Jalen Brown in order to force that overtime period, but Boston rode the momentum and took over to secure an important Game 1 victory.

Indiana will surely feel like they let a victory slip through their fingers, and will now need to answer the bell in Game 2 as they attempt to take a 1-1 series split back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4. For the Celtics, it’s a chance to go up 2-0 and move one step closer to the NBA Finals.

Before tonight’s highly-anticipated matchup gets underway, let’s check out three of the best prop bets for Pacers-Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton under 8.5 assists (-120)

The Pacers young point guard has put some impressive performances on display this postseason and has been the driving force of Indiana’s offense. However, there has been a slight dip in Haliburton’s playmaking production in these Playoffs, as he’s averaging just 8.2 assists per game vs. the 10.9 he averaged during the regular season.

Haliburton recorded 10 assists in Game 1 of this series, but needed overtime to reach that number. Before Game 1 of this series, Haliburton had recorded over 8 assists just one time in his previous five games. His assists prop is set at 8.5 for Game 2, and I think he will go under this number as the Pacers are now staring down a potential 0-2 hole.

Al Horford under 11.5 points (-140)

The veteran Al Horford was forced into the starting lineup after the injury to Kristaps Porzingis, but has struggled to impact the game from an offensive standpoint for much of this Playoff run. Although Horford is coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts in his last two games, he had scored in double figures just two other times in these Playoffs prior to that.

For Game 2, Horford’s points prop is set at 11.5 which feels too high. Averaging just 9.4 points per game in these Playoffs, I’m gonna play the under here as I think Horford has a rather non-impactful scoring night.

Jaylen Brown over 1.5 threes (-155)

The hero of Game 1, Jaylen Brown nailed a game-tying three-pointer from the left corner to force overtime where the Celtics went on to win. Scoring 26 points in total, Brown should be carrying some serious positive momentum into Game 2 as he looks to continue his impressive postseason play.

With his three-pointers made prop set at 1.5 I’m going to play Jaylen Brown to go over that number this evening in Game 2. Brown has already recorded five games in these Playoffs with at least two makes from downtown, and I’m backing him to get number six tonight.