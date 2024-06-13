If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in Atlanta, you’ll find several Juneteenth festivals and Father’s Day events — like a fishing clinic and Putt-Putt challenge — to choose from. And if you’re into country music, head to State Farm Arena to see Tim McGraw on his latest tour.

Check out these 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Juneteenth Family Festival

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Free. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932.

Celebrate Juneteenth with live music, food vendors, a vendor market, children’s storytelling, a libations ceremony and more.

10th annual Family Food Fest Atlanta

3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Adults $35, kids $20, both plus taxes and fees. Georgia Freight Depot, 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-275-4042.

Join the nonprofit Atlanta Culinary Charities for a Father’s Day fundraiser and food tasting celebration. Sample foods, including vegan and vegetarian options, hear music from Bonecrusher, visit the health zone for screenings and giveaways, and let the kids enjoy face painting, balloon art, cotton candy and more.

Tim McGraw

7 p.m. Friday, June 14. $14 and up. State Farm Arena, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta.

See country music star Tim McGraw, along with special guest Carly Pearce on his Standing Room Only Tour.

Cobb

‘Hands on a Hardbody’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, plus additional dates. $24-$45. Marietta’ Theatre Co. will perform the play at the New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 678-664-9343.

Watch the story of 10 contestants, four days and one truck, infused with a fresh roots-rock vibe by Trey Anastasio of Phish.

Juneteenth Festival

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Free admission and parking. Legion Park, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road SW, Austell.

Enjoy a family-friendly festival featuring live music, DJs, food trucks, vendors, a kids’ fun zone, health and wellness area, and more.

Kennesaw Concert Series: Grand Opening Celebration

6 p.m. grand opening celebration, 6:30 p.m. concert. Friday, June 14. Free. Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Hear live music from Leah Belle Faser and September in the Park at the new Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park.

DeKalb

Junior Ranger Angler — Father’s Day Fishing

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 15. Free. Waybird Farm & Forest, 3350 Plunkett Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384.

Learn about fishing with dad and try your hand at catching some. Rods and reels will be provided, but if you have your own equipment, bring it along.

🎉 Save the Date: June 15th!

📍 Join us at Baptist Lawn, 5325 Manor Drive at 1-7pm for a vibrant #Juneteenth celebration in #CityofStoneMountain!



🎶🍔 Live entertainment, tasty food trucks, and community spirit await! 🎊 Bring your loved ones and let's celebrate together! pic.twitter.com/4SFszbWYgv — City of Stone Mountain - Government (@CityofStoneMtn) June 11, 2024

Juneteenth Freedom Day

1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Free. Baptist Lawn, 5325 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-891-9500.

Join in the city of Stone Mountain’s Juneteenth celebration with the No Diggity Band, African dancers and drummers, comedian Mr. Wallstreet, vendors, food trucks, and games.

Weekend Wind Down Concert

6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Get ready for the work week with a concert featuring Rita Graham, a former Ray Charles Raelette. Food, coffee, beer, cocktails and other beverages will be available to purchase.

North Fulton

Museum After Hours: Sci-Fi Summer Night

5:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 14. $25 nonmembers, free for members. Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-695-0651.

Wear your favorite sci-fi costume and have an out-of-this-world evening with full museum access, light bites, live music from the Human DJ and a scavenger hunt. A life-size Borg drone mannequin prop used in “Star Trek: First Contact” and a high-quality replica bridge communications console inspired by “Star Trek: The Original Series” will be on display.

Juneteenth celebration

3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Free admission. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Celebrate Juneteenth with food trucks, live entertainment, lawn games, and arts and crafts activities for kids.

Father’s Day Putt-Putt Challenge

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, 40 S. Main St., Alpharetta.

Work on your Putt-Putt skills and challenge dad or your kids to take part in a challenge to win prizes from popular Alpharetta City Center spots.

Gwinnett

Bluesberry Beer & Music Festival

3-10 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Betty Mauldin Park, 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Have a “berry” good time with all things blueberry, from drinks to treats, while listening to soulful blues music. Look for the “Cool Blue Dude” to score some deals and offers from downtown businesses.

Suwanee Porch Jam

6-10 p.m. Friday, June 14. Free. Old Town Suwanee, Main Street, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Stroll from venue to venue to hear a variety of musicians throughout Old Town Suwanee. Food trucks and beverages will be available at this event, which also serves as a celebration for Suwanee’s 75th anniversary as a city.

Duluth Rotary Car Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Free. in the parking lot that runs along the railway in downtown Duluth.

See exotic cars, antique classics, foreign sports cars, hot rods, muscle cars and more.