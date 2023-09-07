Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night, and there are multiple NFL betting apps available to prospective bettors. Each app comes with a new user offer, like PointsBet’s bet $50, get the NFL jersey of your choice promo, which you can get by clicking here.

Each of our picks for the best NFL betting apps will bring significant value to the table. Be sure to read over what each offer comes with before deciding which promos are best for you.

NFL betting apps: A complete guide to best football sportsbook offers

Sports bettors are often presented one new user promo at a time. Given how different a number of the offers are, we’ve opted to compile the best six new user promos into a single list. Many of these offers are available in a majority of the states where legal online sports betting is available. Some are a bit limited in terms of the states where the sportsbooks are accessible.

Our guide to the best NFL betting apps will provide details on the offers and send you to a landing page where you can sign up and check eligibility for your state.

PointsBet brings bet $50, get NFL jersey of your choice offer

The first of six NFL betting apps on our list is PointsBet. While it might not have the same name recognition as some other sportsbooks on this list, PointsBet has the best new user offer for any football fan who wants to celebrate a new season with a new jersey. Players who register through our links and wager $50 or more will earn a $150 credit to Fanatics. They’ll then have the chance to apply this credit to their cart in order to purchase the NFL jersey of their choice. Plus, a winning bet would also earn players a cash profit.

Bet $5, get $200 bonus win or lose with DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has a sizable new user offer of its own for players to take advantage of. Any bettor who registers for an account via our links will unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. You can then use the eight $25 bonus bets on NFL Week 1 action and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers $200 guaranteed bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Much like DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering new users a $200 return in bonus bets with a $5+ wager. However, what sets FanDuel’s offer for prospective bettors apart is a second bonus. All players who register will also receive $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of their choice. This is applicable to any package through YouTube or YouTube TV.

Bet $50, get $250 bonus no matter what from Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook’s new user promo comes with a huge $250 return in bonus bets win or lose. If you sign up with promo code RUSH2Get, you will earn a 5x return on your first $50+ cash wager. This will convey as five $50 bonus bets. The first will hit your account shortly after placing your bet. The next four will convey over the next four Mondays, which you can use on that week’s NFL games and more.

BetMGM enters Week 1 with $1,500 first-bet offer

The biggest first-bet offer on our list of NFL betting apps comes by way of BetMGM. A first-bet offer will ensure that any new player who wagers up to $1,500 on the betting market of their choice won’t walk away empty-handed with a loss. A win will earn players a cash profit and their wager back. A loss will result in BetMGM crediting a bettor’s account with five bonus bets totaling the initial stake for use on other games.

Bet $1, get $365 bonus from bet365

The final offer on our list of NFL betting apps comes with the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry. The only reason bet365 isn’t higher on this list is that it’s only available in five states currently. If you’re in COL, IA, NJ, OH, or VA, signing up with bet365 is a no-brainer. Your first $1+ wager will earn you $365 in bonus bets that will convey no matter what.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Bet365 T’s & C’s: New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

PointsBet T’s & C’s: New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add’l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).