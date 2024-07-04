MLB sportsbook promos: Top new player offers from bet365, BetMGM, more

Independence Day is here and sports fans will know that means a full slate of Summer baseball to celebrate the classic American holiday. As the festivities get underway throughout the nation, eligible users can secure the best MLB Sportsbook Promos to bet on all the 4th of July games.

Best MLB Sportsbook Promos: Bonuses for 4th of July games

There are 15 games on tap today as every MLB team will be in action on this 4th of July. Getting things off to an early start, the first pitch for Mets vs. Nationals will be at 11:05 am ET, with games going all day long until the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers night-cap gets underway at 9:10 pm ET.

With games running all day long, there is ample opportunity for sports bettors to get in on the action. So before we play ball, claim these MLB Sportsbook Promos to make your best wager on the 4th of July games.

DraftKings Promo Code: Instant bonus bets

DraftKings is an industry leader in the sports betting space and first-time users on the platform can get a fantastic offer when they sign-up. Using the DraftKings promo code linked on this page, new bettors (in most states) can sign-up and claim an offer to bet $5, and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. In select states (IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, WY) new users can get up to $300 in bonus bets depending on the amount of their qualifying wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in bonus bets

Another extremely popular betting platform, FanDuel is offering a terrific welcome bonus for new MLB bettors. Using the FanDuel promo code linked on this page, first-time users can claim an offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets (if their first bet wins). The low-risk nature of the FanDuel welcome offer is a very user-friendly way for new players to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

One of the longstanding members of the legal gambling industry, Caesars Sportsbook is a great place for 4th of July baseball bettors to get started. New users on the sportsbook can get a whopping $1,000 first bet in Caesars to give themselves some extra cushion for wagering on MLB games today. With the promo applied, any first bet that loses will be refunded (up to $1,000) in Caesars Sportsbook bonus bets.

BetMGM Promo Code: $1,500 First Bet Offer

Truly a household name for legal betting, baseball fans will find everything they need at BetMGM Sportsbook on this 4th of July. New users on BetMGM can score an impressive $1,500 first bet offer when they sign-up with the links on this page, securing premium first-bet insurance. Then, when the user places their first bet on the platform, they will be protected in the event of a loss (up to $1,500) with bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code: Choice of two welcome offers

MLB fans can claim their choice of two welcome offers when they sign-up with bet365 to wager on 4th of July baseball games. Using the bet365 promo code AJCXLM, first-timers can secure either an offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, or claim a $1,000 first bet safety net. No matter which way you choose, you’re guaranteed a lucrative bonus to bet on MLB 4th of July action.