DraftKings Casino Promo Code: Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly

The DraftKings Casino Promo Code is a terrific way for new users to get started with online gambling, as they will receive $100 in casino credits instantly after playing just $5 on the platform.

DraftKings Online Casino is available in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, featuring a generous bonus for new users. Representing one of the best online casino welcome offers for first-time players, the reward from the DraftKings Promo Code is instantly paid out.

The offers certainly don’t stop at sign-up, as existing users will have the opportunity to score various online casino bonuses on the DraftKings app.

Best DraftKings Casino Promo Code: Claim $100 in Casino Credits

DraftKings Casino Promo Code Details 💰 DraftKings Casino Promo Bet $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 🚨 Promo Code Not Required 🎰 Playthrough Requirement 1x 📍 Available States CT, MI, NJ, PA, WV 📲 DraftKings Casino App Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📅 Promo Last Verified April 2024

There are several reasons why the DraftKings Casino Promo Code is one of the best sign-up promos for any new online gambler, perhaps none as important as the low-risk nature of the offer. Only requiring first-time DraftKings Casino users to play $5 to activate, the sign-up bonus requires very minimal commitment.

Another important reason why the DraftKings Casino Bonus is such a premium offer is the fact that the bonus is paid out instantly. As soon as users wager a total of $5 on the platform, the $100 in casino credits will be instantly paid out to their account.

While the promo for some online casinos is scaled in reward based on the amount of the users’ first deposit and bets, the DraftKings Casino Bonus is a guaranteed $100 in casino credits. The bonus only requires a 1x playthrough, meaning users will be eligible to withdraw winnings after they have then wagered $100 on the DraftKings Casino platform.

First-time players on the DraftKings Casino app in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can get the DraftKings Online Casino Promo Code offer today.

How to claim the DraftKings Casino Promo Code

Claiming the DraftKings Casino Bonus is very easy to do, and first-time users can secure the offer by following the detailed steps outlined below:

Click the linked offer on this page to go to the DraftKings Casino Sign-Up Page. Sign-up for an account by providing the required information (email, username, password, phone number, etc.). Make a deposit of at least $5 using one of the available DraftKings Casino payment methods. Play at least $5 in the DraftKings Casino to activate the Promo Code offer and receive $100 in Casino Credits instantly. Meet the (1x) playthrough requirements to make your DraftKings Casino winnings eligible for withdrawal. Withdraw your winnings using one of the available DraftKings payout methods (users can also simply continue to play on the DraftKings Casino using their winnings).

DraftKings Casino Promo Code terms and conditions

There are various terms and conditions attached to the DraftKings Casino Promo Code that users should be aware of before claiming the bonus.

In all states where DraftKings Casino is available, users must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to create an account and play online casino games. There is a minimum deposit amount of $5 when getting started on DraftKings Casino, and that same $5 minimum applies to activate the DraftKings Casino Promo Code. Once users have successfully claimed the offer and played $5 on the platform, they will receive $100 in casino credits instantly.

Do note that the $100 in Casino Credits awarded from the DraftKings Casino Promo Code are non-withdrawable. Users must first meet the (1x) playthrough requirement before being eligible to receive a payout. There is also a seven-day window to play through the wagering requirements from the day users opt into the DraftKings Casino Bonus offer.

Comparing the DraftKings Casino Promo Code to other offers

Let’s see how the DraftKings Casino Promo Code stacks up with the competition:

⭐ Online Casino Operator 💰 Promo Code Offer 🎰 Playthrough Requirement 💲 Minimum Deposit DraftKings Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5 FanDuel 200 Bonus Spins + up to $1,000 back in Casino Bonus 1x $10 Caesars $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10 BetMGM 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10

As you can see, the DraftKings Casino Bonus offers premium value through its impressive combination of being low risk, requiring a low minimum deposit, and having just a 1x playthrough requirement.

More DraftKings Casino Promos and Bonuses

The DraftKings Casino Promo Code offered to new users at sign-up is a fantastic bonus, but that’s not the only one available on the platform. Existing DraftKings Casino users will also have access to various promos and bonuses including the following.

Refer A Friend

DraftKings Casino players can refer a friend to get $150 in Casino Credits. This is a very easy offer to access, simply click on the Promos tab in the DraftKings Casino app and select Refer A Friend. Next, click Refer Now to get an exclusive link that can be sent to friends for them to register.

As soon as your friend(s) register and deposit at least $25, both you and your referred friend will receive a casino credit reward equal to 100% of the invited friend’s initial deposit (up to $150). There is a limit of five (5) referrals per period for existing DraftKings Casino users.

DraftKings Jackpot Pools

Players on DraftKings Casino can win big with Jackpot Pools, offering some of the biggest prizes on the platform. To win a DraftKings Jackpot Pool, users must enter the pool and correctly answer a set of fifteen questions. The entry fee for DraftKings Jackpot Pools is $2 per entry.

All DraftKings Jackpot Pools are initially set at a $10,000 prize, and the Jackpot grows with each entry made (each user has a 10-entry limit per pool). If multiple users answer all the questions correctly and win, the Jackpot is split between those multiple users. If no one wins the Jackpot in the allotted time, the prize is rolled over into a new pool and the Jackpot is started from that number.

DraftKings Casino Review: An ultra-impressive platform

Credit: DraftKings Credit: DraftKings

DraftKings Casino is among the top-tier online gambling apps, offering impressive bonuses, promos, a plethora of games, and reliable customer service. As it stands in 2024, DraftKings Online Casino is available in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

While most online bettors will be familiar with the DraftKings brand through their ventures with Daily Fantasy Sports or Sports Betting, they will be delighted to find out that the DraftKings Online Casino is another fantastic legal gambling option. DraftKings Casino features classic table games, live dealer games, and an impressive selection of slots, amongst all the casino fun.

DraftKings Casino Table Games

Blackjack

Multihand Blackjack

Single hand Blackjack

Match the Dealer Blackjack

American Roulette

European Roulette

Craps

Spanish 21

Baccarat

Let it Ride

Three Card Showdown

DraftKings Touchdown Roulette

High Limit Squeeze Baccarat

Double Deck Blackjack

DraftKings Simple Squares

Texas Hold’em

100/1 Roulette

3 Card Stud

Bet The Set 21

Blazing 7′s

Casino Hold’em

Casino War

Lightning Baccarat

Four Card Poker

Mississippi Stud

Monopoly Big Spin

Three Card Poker

DraftKings Casino Live Dealer Games

Crazy Time

Blackjack

Infinite Blackjack

Speed Roulette

Lightning Roulette

Speed Baccarat

Casino Hold’em

Crazy Coin Flip

Dream Catcher

French Roulette

Lightning Dice

Live Casino Floor Roulette

Power Blackjack

Speed Baccarat

Speed Blackjack

Speed Super Sic Bo

Three Card Poker

VIP European Roulette

DraftKings Casino Slots

DraftKings Online Casino offers over 700 slots titles for users to play. These range from traditional slots, slot games with lower risk, all the way to Jackpot Slots where users can win big.

DraftKings Casino Dynasty Rewards Program

The loyalty program on DraftKings Casino is hard to top as it allows all users to recoup major value as they play. Every DraftKings Online Casino user (and DraftKings Online Sportsbook user) is automatically enrolled in the Dynasty Rewards Program when they create an account.

As you play in the DraftKings Casino, you will earn Crowns and Tier Credits, these are the keys to the Dynasty program. Crowns are essentially basic reward points, and they can be redeemed in the Rewards hub for several options like DK Dollars (DraftKings site credit) as well as merch, gift cards, and more in the Dynasty Store.

Tier Credits are also earned by playing and betting on DraftKings platforms, and these help users progress through the Dynasty Tiers. DraftKings Dynasty Tiers represent the status of the user in the loyalty program, with higher tiers offering improved rewards perks.

Here are the Dynasty tiers:

Tier Level Tier Credits per Calendar Year Bronze 0 - 4,999 Tier Credits in a calendar year Silver 5,000 Tier Credits in a calendar year Gold 25,000 Tier Credits in a calendar year Diamond 90,000 Tier Credits in a calendar year Onyx 175,000 Tier Credits in a calendar year

DraftKings Casino available states

As it stands in April 2024, DraftKings Casino is available in five states throughout the country: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. As the online casino industry continues to expand throughout the country, DraftKings is likely to be among the first operators to launch in new states.

Connecticut

Online casinos were officially launched in Connecticut on October 19, 2021. The state has also legalized online poker, as well as online and retail sports betting.

DraftKings Online Casino went live in Connecticut on the first day of the state’s Online Sports Betting and iGaming launch in October 2019.

Michigan

Michigan online casinos were launched on January 22, 2021, alongside legal sportsbooks and poker rooms. DraftKings Michigan Casino was launched on January 22, 2021, thanks to a partnership with the Bay Mills Resort & Casino in Brimley.

New Jersey

One of the trailblazing states in the legal gambling space, New Jersey launched online gambling sites on November 21, 2013. DraftKings officially joined the party launching its online casino app in NJ on June 23, 2020, where it already operated Daily Fantasy Sports and an online Sportsbook.

Pennsylvania

Online gambling was legalized in Pennsylvania in 2017 and was later launched in July 2019. DraftKings Online Casino went live in Pennsylvania in May 2020 and continues to operate as one of the state’s top options.

West Virginia

Legal online casinos were launched in West Virginia in July 2020, the state is also home to five retail casino locations. DraftKings West Virginia Online Casino launched on July 15, 2020, in partnership with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

DraftKings Casino Deposit Methods

DraftKings Online Casino offers a long list of payment methods for users to make deposits.

Credit/Debit Card

ACH/eCheck

PayPal

PayNearMe

Play+ Prepaid Card

Cash at Cage

Bank Wire Transfer

Venmo

Apple Pay

DraftKings Casino Withdrawal Methods

There are also an impressive amount of withdrawal methods for DraftKings Casino users to receive payouts.

Online Banking

VIP Preferred (eCheck)

PayPal

Debit Card

Cash at Cage

Venmo

Play+ Prepaid Card

Trustly Verified Withdrawals

Apple Pay

Check by Mail

Bank Wire

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

In addition to online casino services and the DraftKings Casino Promo Code, the major brand also operates a fantastic online sportsbook for users to bet on games. New users on DraftKings Sportsbook can secure an impressive welcome offer to Bet $5, and Get $150 in Bonus Bets instantly when they sign-up with the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code linked on this page.

DraftKings Casino Customer Support

Another impressive aspect of the platform is the DraftKings Customer Support access. Users on DraftKings can reach the Customer Services in multiple ways, including the following:

Live Chat: Available 24/7 in DraftKings Apps

Available 24/7 in DraftKings Apps Email: casino@draftkings.com

casino@draftkings.com Phone: 855-377-2377

855-377-2377 Social Media (Twitter): @DK_Casino or @DK_Assist

DraftKings Casino Promo Code FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding the DraftKings Casino Promo Code.

What is the DraftKings Casino Promo Code?

Play $5, and Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly: This promo code offer is available to any new user on the DraftKings Casino platform.

Where is DraftKings Casino available?

Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia: DraftKings Online Casino is available in several states where online gambling sites have been launched.

Does DraftKings Casino have promos for existing users?

Yes, DraftKings Casino offers promos and bonuses to both new and existing users: Click the Promos tab in the DraftKings Casino app to access the available offers.

Does DraftKings Casino have a referral bonus?

Yes, the Refer A Friend promo is available to existing users in the DraftKings Casino Promos tab: As soon as the referred user registers and deposits at least $25, both parties will be awarded casino credits equal to the amount of the initial deposit.

Can I play Live Dealer Games on DraftKings Casino?

Yes, DraftKings Online Casino features a plethora of live dealer games: Some of the DraftKings Casino Live Dealer Games include Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Dice, Poker, and more.