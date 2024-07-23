bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Claim $150 bonus for any MLB game Tuesday

Signing up with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will set up new players with two options. This is an opportunity for players to secure bonus bets or go all in on MLB with a first-bet safety net. Use this link to claim this offer.

New players can redeem bet365 bonus code AJCXLM for either sign-up bonus. Bet $5 on any MLB game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed or start with the $1,000 safety net bet. Players who lose on the safety net offer will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

This is a great opportunity for baseball fans as the MLB season starts to heat up. We are fast approaching the trade deadline as teams prepare for the playoff push. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer.

Activate bet365 bonus code AJCXLM to claim a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on any MLB game. Click here to claim this offer.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM delivers 2 MLB options

New players who register with this bet365 promo have a unique opportunity. There are plenty of MLB games to choose from on Tuesday night. Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, this new promo comes with options.

Anyone who wants to keep things simple can start with a $5+ bet on any game. New users will receive $150 in bonuses regardless of what happens in the selected game.

As for the safety net bet, this is a chance for new users to go big on any MLB game. Lock in a cash wager of up to $1,000 with bet365 Sportsbook. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

How to activate bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

This offer is only available for new players on bet365 Sportsbook. Create a new user profile and choose between the $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet in a few simple steps:

Secure this offer by clicking here and applying bonus code AJCXLM .

. Answer the required prompts with the necessary sign-up information.

Deposit $10 or more in cash through any of the secure payment methods.

Get the bet365 app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses or start with the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger the refund in bonuses.

Signing up for bet365 in Pennsylvania

New players in Pennsylvania can sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and choose between two bonuses. New players can grab the $150 bonus on a $5+ bet like players in other states. This is a guaranteed winner for bettors and it comes with 50 free casino spins.

However, there is also a casino deposit match available for players. Get a 100% deposit match of up to $500 in bonuses. These players will also receive 100 free casino spins.

Any new player in Pennsylvania will also qualify for the Drop the Dollar sweepstakes. These bettors will be entered into a sweepstakes to win up to $5,000 in cash weekly.

Activate bet365 bonus code AJCXLM to claim a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on any MLB game. Click here to claim this offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.