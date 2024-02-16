Despite the Supreme Court striking down PASPA back in 2018, the law that prevented states from legalizing sports gambling, legal online sportsbooks are as fresh as an unopened lavender candle in a monstrous transparent jar. Sure, the diehard online sportsbook user percentage knows its way around this newly-minted atmosphere, yet that percentage may not be as hearty as logical thinking would portray.

Therefore, content featuring helpful notes, rich guidelines, and easy-to-follow steps are beyond pertinent on the World Wide Web. This brings us to the part of the sports calendar year that often showcases a doom-and-gloom feel: post-Super Bowl.

February is the toughest sports month by far, which is why it’s rich in opportunity. College hoops’ March Madness and baseball’s Opening Day are encroaching, whereas the NFL suffers through its time of silence en route to the start of the new league year.

Often flying under the radar is the NFL draft, which is tackled today.

“Can you legally bet on the 2024 NFL draft?” is the question. The simple answer is, “Yes, of course you can.” The more complex answer is handled on the rest of this page in a nicely organized fashion.

2024 NFL draft betting eligibility

Ok, we now arrive at the heart of the matter. As previously noted, “Yes, you can place legal online sports wagers on the 2024 NFL draft.” As usual, however, stipulations and eligibility matter.

Here are the top considerations when pondering if you can indeed place legal online bets on the 2024 NFL draft:

Must be at least 18 years of age (21 years old in rare exceptions).

Must be physically located in a legal and live online sports betting state. Note: You do not need to live and/or have a home address in a given state, as it only matters where you’re currently located, which is confirmed by an online sportsbook’s easy-to-use geolocation technology.

Must be willing to provide personal information en route to sportsbook account creation. All information provided is required to create a safe and secure sportsbook account, which is one of the many positives that come from our new online sports gambling world.

A specific sportsbook’s availability greatly depends on a specific state’s license. For instance, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook are widely available. Although it’s not identical nationwide, these four operators are available in close to or over 20 states in a mobile online sports betting fashion.

In rare cases, a state may showcase legal online sports betting but only in a retail variety. This means online sports gamblers have to be physically located at one of the designated land-based locations where online sports betting is legal and possible.

Fortunately, a great majority of online sports wagering states already feature full mobile online sports betting, meaning sportsbook users can place legal wagers comfortably from their desktop or mobile device, as long as the location is within state boundaries.

Mobile and retail online sports betting states:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida (not widely available due to legislation)

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Hampshire

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Mobile-only sports betting states (no retail):

Tennessee

Vermont

Wyoming

Retail-only sports betting states (no mobile):

Delaware

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina (mobile launch ETA mid-March 2024)

North Dakota

South Dakota

Washington (State)

Wisconsin

Neither mobile nor retail sports betting states (still not legal and available):

Alabama

Alaska

California

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Minnesota

Missouri

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

2024 NFL draft odds

Now that you’re ready to roll with bet365 Bonus Code AJCXLM, and you understand the online sports betting eligibility like a legal gambling king, let’s get into some of the current 2024 NFL draft odds.

Courtesy of bet365 Sportsbook, the most recent NFL draft odds we’ll cover include the team to make the first overall pick, as well as the prospects to be picked No. 1 overall.

Team to make first overall pick:

Team Odds Chicago Bears -500 The Field (vs. Chicago Bears) +350

At this point, the team to make the No. 1 overall pick is down to two options: the Chicago Bears and the rest of the NFL.

It makes sense considering NFL teams rarely trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. Sure, it happened a year ago when the Bears decided to deal the top pick to the Carolina Panthers, while committing to quarterback Justin Fields, but it’s doubtful to happen this time around.

Those who bet on the Bears drafting No. 1 are given -500 odds, whereas a surprise trade, in taking the field, grants +350 odds.

Player to be drafted No. 1 overall:

Player Odds Caleb Williams -1000 Drake Maye +700 Marvin Harrison Jr. +1400 Jayden Daniels +2800 J.J. McCarthy +5000 Kool-Aid McKinstry +6600 Bo Nix +8000 Dallas Turner +8000 Michael Penix +8000

Let’s be honest, shall we? Although there are nine names listed above, it comes down to just a couple of names (three at the absolute maximum).

UCS product Caleb Williams is the lead horse to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, at -1000. UNC quarterback Drake Maye is currently in the two-hole (+700).

At this point, Williams and Maye are the only two names that can seriously be considered. Sure, a dark horse wager on Marvin Harrison Jr. to go first overall could be worth the money and time (+1400), but it’s extremely doubtful at this point.

2024 NFL draft betting strategy

NFL draft betting strategy is as nuanced as any market in online sports betting today. Not only do bettors have what seems to be an infinite amount of time to consider their strategy, but there are many instances where a list full of potential options means very little.

For example, as previously noted, bet365 gives odds on many prospects to be drafted first overall. Yet, realistically speaking, there are only a couple of names that can truly be considered.

Therefore, it’s critical to be liberal when crossing out names on the odds charts, similar to rolling your eyes after seeing an injured player listed on FanDuel or DraftKings (per daily fantasy sports).

Generally speaking, NFL draft betting is about the under-the-radar surprises. It greatly contrasts with in-season NFL game lines, where realistic online wagers are the usual betting tone.

Instead, the best 2024 NFL draft betting strategy is akin to taking a play-action deep shot on first down. Sure, the odds of losing are much higher, but the return in the event of a major hit is beyond massive.

So, build up your core by betting on the expected things to happen, but make sure a solid percentage of those “shots” are firmly in the mix. Only then can the great reward head your way on draft day.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.