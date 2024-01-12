3 ways for Georgians to legally risk & win real money on the NFL Playoffs

Georgia sports betting isn’t legal or live yet, but due to the myriad of sports related products, especially in the daily fantasy space available to fans, Georgia residents can enjoy risking and winning real money on this weekend’s NFL Playoffs games. Here are our favorite ways to add some financial fun to the enjoyment of watching NFL this weekend.
Before we get into the options, you might be wondering why real money daily fantasy sports contests are legal in the state of Georgia when sports betting isn’t? Well, they are typically classified differently, and daily fantasy is a bit of a gray area in the state. While casinos, horse racing and sports betting are explicitly illegal currently in Georgia, there is no law outlawing daily fantasy contests. DFS apps are not considered gambling apps. As such, major operators such as DraftKings and Underdog operate in the state. These are major U.S. companies so users can be confident playing contests on them.
NFL Playoffs contests on Underdog Fantasy
All forms of Underdog contests are currently available in Georgia including pick’em contests and various draft-based contests.
Best ball contests
For this week, you can get in on the NFL Playoffs best ball contests that are still available. You have to enter these prior to the first playoff game as these contests will run throughout all rounds of the playoffs. Best ball contests are super fun and have big prize money available. There are contests available for as little as $3 entry (The Little Mitten 5) and as high as $50 entry fee (The Little Gauntlet).
Of course, the best ball contests for the playoffs are extra interesting because you have to consider drafting players you think will make it to latter rounds of the playoffs. You also need to factor in the teams that have a bye for the wildcard weekend. So, while many contestants want to draft Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey, you also have to factor in that they won’t help you advance past the wild card round.
Underdog pick’em contests
If you want more short-term action, there are a large number of pick’em contests available for this weekend’s games. In the pick’em contests, you have to select a higher or lower option for a particular stat category for an individual player. You have to pair this with at least two selections. For example, I might select the following:
- Tyreek Hill higher than 83.5 receiving yards
- Pat Mahomes higher than 33.5 passing attempts
- Josh Allen higher than .5 rush TDs
For making 3 selections, I have a 6x multiplier in effect which means a $10 entry amount wins $60 if all three of these selections hit. Go check them out, it’s quite fun.
Contests on DraftKings Fantasy
Another exciting way to try to win real money during the NFL playoffs is on the DraftKings Fantasy app. DraftKings was one of the first players in the DFS space, so you know you’re getting a great user experience.
One of the ways we’ll be playing this weekend is in Sunday “Classic” contests. How do you enter? Simply create a lineup featuring the following positions, all while staying at or under a $50,000 salary cap:
- QB
- RB
- RB
- WR
- WR
- WR
- TE
- FLEX
- D/ST
Want to pay up for a top QB like Dak Prescott or Josh Allen (who cost $7,600 and $8,000, respectively)? That’s fine, but then you might have trouble fitting in multiple top WRs or the top RBs for the Sunday slate. If you look for a value QB like Jordan Love of the Packers ($6,300), you have the opportunity to fit both CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown in your lineup, but Love doesn’t have the upside that Prescott and Allen have.
Much like your season-long fantasy football leagues, these “Classic” contests on DraftKings Fantasy allow for plenty of tinkering. Just make sure your lineup is set by kickoff of the first game! Then follow along and see how much money your lineup wins.
