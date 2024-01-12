3 ways for Georgians to legally risk & win real money on the NFL Playoffs

Best ball contests

For this week, you can get in on the NFL Playoffs best ball contests that are still available. You have to enter these prior to the first playoff game as these contests will run throughout all rounds of the playoffs. Best ball contests are super fun and have big prize money available. There are contests available for as little as $3 entry (The Little Mitten 5) and as high as $50 entry fee (The Little Gauntlet).

Of course, the best ball contests for the playoffs are extra interesting because you have to consider drafting players you think will make it to latter rounds of the playoffs. You also need to factor in the teams that have a bye for the wildcard weekend. So, while many contestants want to draft Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey, you also have to factor in that they won’t help you advance past the wild card round.

Underdog pick’em contests

If you want more short-term action, there are a large number of pick’em contests available for this weekend’s games. In the pick’em contests, you have to select a higher or lower option for a particular stat category for an individual player. You have to pair this with at least two selections. For example, I might select the following:

Tyreek Hill higher than 83.5 receiving yards

Pat Mahomes higher than 33.5 passing attempts

Josh Allen higher than .5 rush TDs

For making 3 selections, I have a 6x multiplier in effect which means a $10 entry amount wins $60 if all three of these selections hit. Go check them out, it’s quite fun.

Contests on DraftKings Fantasy

Another exciting way to try to win real money during the NFL playoffs is on the DraftKings Fantasy app. DraftKings was one of the first players in the DFS space, so you know you’re getting a great user experience.

One of the ways we’ll be playing this weekend is in Sunday “Classic” contests. How do you enter? Simply create a lineup featuring the following positions, all while staying at or under a $50,000 salary cap:

QB

RB

RB

WR

WR

WR

TE

FLEX

D/ST

Want to pay up for a top QB like Dak Prescott or Josh Allen (who cost $7,600 and $8,000, respectively)? That’s fine, but then you might have trouble fitting in multiple top WRs or the top RBs for the Sunday slate. If you look for a value QB like Jordan Love of the Packers ($6,300), you have the opportunity to fit both CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown in your lineup, but Love doesn’t have the upside that Prescott and Allen have.

Much like your season-long fantasy football leagues, these “Classic” contests on DraftKings Fantasy allow for plenty of tinkering. Just make sure your lineup is set by kickoff of the first game! Then follow along and see how much money your lineup wins.

Using this DraftKings Fantasy Promo Code allows new users to score a first-time deposit bonus worth up to $500! Get in on the fun today.