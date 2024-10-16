Why you should take the first step of your fitness journey in Acworth

Walking is the most popular form of exercise for good reason. It helps you sleep better, think better — even feel better.

According to the American Heart Association, walking at a brisk pace for 150 minutes a week reduces a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several cancers. It also improves mental health, bone strength and memory, while reducing depression and dementia risks.

And for those near Acworth looking to take that first step toward a healthier life, the lake town might have what you need.

Logan Farm Park

Terrace Drive and Tanyard Creek parks have been combined into 120 acres of nature trails, fishing spots and playgrounds known as Logan Farm Park. It features a 0.3-mile walking track around a recreational field, as well as a 2.3-mile “easy” nature trail alltrails.com said takes around 42 minutes to complete. The park can be found at 4405 Cherokee St.

Allatoona Creek Park

About 6 miles south is Allatoona Creek Park. At 1,450 acres, the sprawling property is a bustling home to a bevy of wildlife. The park hosts bow hunters during deer season, but also has several miles of walking trails for those interested in an arrow-free nature experience.

Turtle Back Connector is a flat trail that crosses over Little Allatoona Creek and into a wetland where herons are a common sight. But there are a lot more trails.

More information on the park’s trails can be found at cobbcounty.org/parks/parks-and-nature/locations/allatoona-creek-park. The park is at 5690 Old Stilesboro Road.

Cauble Park

Northside of Lake Acworth is Cauble Park. It’s 25 acres, and features a boardwalk, beach, playgrounds, pavilions and fishing spots. It also has walking trails that link Collins Circle and Winn Street. Although pets are not allowed on the beach, leashed pets are welcome on the trails at 4425 Beach St.

Patriots Park

Then there’s Patriots Park at 1485 Kellogg Creek Road. It has 33 acres of things to do, including two off-leash dog areas and a playground. After taking their canines to those “Pawtriots Parks,” pet owners can enjoy the brisk 0.2-mile paved walking path around a nearby meadow or the 0.75-mile paved path around the park.

