Walking for health? Start with a simple goal

Scientists have found that going for a 15-minute walk after dinner can regulate blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure and improve digestion. It can also boost your energy, improve your mood and help you sleep better. But an analysis of multiple studies published in the journal Sports Medicine found walking as little as two to five minutes after a meal can activate these health benefits.
Four tips to walk for better health
- Set yourself up for success. Start with a simple goal, such as, “I’ll take a 5- or 10-minute walk during my lunch break.” When your 5- or 10-minute walk becomes a habit, set a new goal, such as, “I’ll walk for 20 minutes after work.”
- Make walking enjoyable. If you don’t like walking alone, ask a friend or neighbor to join you. If you’re energized by groups, join a health club or walking group. Maybe you like listening to music or a podcast while you walk.
- Vary your routine. If you walk outdoors, plan several different routes for variety. Try taking routes with hills or stairs as you become used to walking more. Or walk faster for a few minutes and then slow down for a few minutes and repeat the cycle.
- Take missed days in stride. If you find yourself skipping your daily walks, don’t give up. Remind yourself how good you feel when you include physical activity in your daily routine, and then get back on track.
