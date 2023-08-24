These health care settings have the most workplace injuries

Many health care heroes are all too familiar with injuries on the job. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, the health care field with the highest incident rate for injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time workers in 2021 was ambulance services.

Health care workers in ambulance services faced 72% more injuries or illnesses than those working in hospitals. But from nursing homes to psychiatric hospitals, there are a number of other fields with significant injury rates.

Nursing and residential care facilities

Nursing and residential care faculties earned the second highest spot on the list, having accrued an average of 7.3 injuries or illnesses per 100 full-time employees in 2021. According to a 2023 study by the American Nurses Foundation, workplace violence remains a key issue for nurses across the country.

“Various forms of workplace violence remain a top issue with 53% of nurse respondents saying verbal abuse has increased,” the foundation reported. “What’s even more troubling is that 43% of nurses say they either don’t have a reporting mechanism in place at their health care system or they are unsure if they have one. Lastly, mostly early tenure nurses who cited burnout as an issue cited a lack of respect from patients as a contributing factor.

Psychiatric and substance use hospitals

Workers at psychiatric and substance abuse facilities faced 7.1 injuries or illnesses per 100 full-time employees in 2021, placing them just behind nursing and residential care facilities.

General medical and surgical hospitals

Those working directly for general medical and surgical hospitals faced fewer injuries and illnesses than most on this list, having accrued 6.1 cases per 100 full-time employees in 2021.

Specialty hospitals

Specialty hospitals (not including psychiatric and substance abuse facilities) earned a much lower score of 5.1, though this still proves a stark contrast to dentist offices — which earned the lowest score in the health care field with a total 1.3.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

