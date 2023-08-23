These are the nurse practitioner specialties in high demand for 2023

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employed nurse practitioners is expected to increase by 45.7% between now and 2031. With roughly 114,900 new NP jobs on the way over the next decade, NursingProcess.org — an independent group of educators and health care professionals that provide information on the medical industry — has released a list of the nurse practitioner specialties most in demand for 2023.

Family practice

As one of the most common specialties among nurse practitioners, representing over 70% of the profession last year, family practice remains one of the utmost in-demand specialties for the field.

These health care heroes manage and coordinate different forms of care for their patients, as well as perform routine physicals and follow up appointments.

Psychiatric mental health

The demand for psychiatric mental health professionals continues to grow, placing it among the most in-demand nurse practitioner specialties. These specialists provide care in both an inpatient and outpatient capacity, often addressing mental health needs, prescribing medications and performing routine check ups.

Pediatric primary care

Pediatric primary care is in high demand this year, as many rural communities are experiencing an exasperated shortage of childcare physicians. Pediatric primary care NPs complete routine physicals, maintain vaccinations, diagnose ailments and mange medicine for children.

Pulmonology nurse practitioner

Spurred by the pandemic, the demand for pulmonology nurse practitioners has greatly increased over recent years — with no signs of slowing down. From treating COVID-19 to sleep apnea, these health care heroes assess, diagnose and provide medication management for a patient’s respiratory illnesses.

House call nurse practitioner

The need for house call nurse practitioners expected to grow in the coming years. Recently, patients have begun to utilize health care provided at the home more frequently. While some patients are simply seeking a greater convenience with their health care, many request house calls due to a difficulty with getting out of the house.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

