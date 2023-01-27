Report: Burnout and workplace violence are key issues for nurses nationwide

To start, nurses are not optimistic about their career futures. On a scale of 0-10, the 12,581 respondents averaged a score of 5.6. A total 64% of respondents said they were stressed at work within the past two weeks. Another 60% of respondents said they were frustrated at work, and another 57% felt exhausted. A total 54% of respondents said their emotional health is either neutral, not emotionally healthy or not at all emotionally healthy.

“These data sets reveal nurses need much more support than they are getting from their leadership and employers,” American Nurses Foundation Executive Director Kate Judge said in a news release. “The insights we’ve gleaned from Millennial and GenZ nurse respondents, as well as nurses of color, demonstrate that employers must dramatically shift their approach to supporting nurses, taking into account that different demographics of nursing have unique needs. Nurses leaving the profession, leaving acute care, and being burned out puts our health as a nation at risk.”