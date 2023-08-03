Several Georgia hospitals ranked as best in America for 2023

Healthgrades, a U.S. company that provides information on health care providers, has released its rankings list of the best U.S. hospitals of 2023. Nine different Georgia medical facilities made it on the list, with two providers earning spots among America’s top 50 hospitals.

To determine the top 250 hospitals in the nation, Healthgrades evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals for their quality of care across over 31 procedures and conditions.

“Healthgrades makes it easy for consumers to choose a doctor based on the three factors that matter most: compatibility, relevant experience, and the quality of the hospital where you’ll be treated,” Burt Kann, EVP and head of product at Healthgrades, said in a press release. “With these awards, we are helping consumers identify the highest quality care in their community by celebrating the hospitals that consistently deliver better-than-expected clinical outcomes.”

Four Georgia hospitals — Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Adventhealth Redmond — were awarded honors for being within the top 250 hospitals in the country. Another three Georgia hospitals — Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital — were recognized as being within the top 100 hospitals in U.S. Finally, two local hospitals earned honors for being within the top 50 hospitals in the country: Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

“Healthcare decisions are often complicated and fraught with emotion,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in a press release. “By giving consumers an easy-to-understand, data-driven way to identify the hospitals in their area with the best outcomes, Healthgrades is helping all patients – no matter their background – confidently choose higher quality care.”

The top 50 hospitals in the country represent the top 1% of U.S. hospitals.