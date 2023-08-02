Emory University Hospital awarded magnet designation for nursing excellence

Emory University Hospital has once again been granted magnet designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, one of the highest honors granted for the nursing practice.

Magnet-designated hospitals are medical facilities recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for their excellent health care and high quality of nursing. These facilities are often lauded for utilizing cutting edge and innovative practices, as well as offering the highest quality patient care.

“It is an honor to again be recognized by the Commission on Magnet for our nurses’ accomplishments and outcomes while caring for patients in a collaborative practice environment,” Nancye Feistritzer, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods, said in a press release. “We are proud of this third designation, much of which was achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic when we had to care for our patients and our staff in a very new way. This serves as the preeminent external validation of outstanding care delivery provided by Emory nurses as key members of the clinical team.”

Emory University has now earned magnet designation three times, first in 2014 and again in 2018.

“This Magnet re-designation is a wonderful achievement that greatly benefits our patients, demonstrates our commitment to exceptional patient care and allows our nurses to thrive and grow in a professional practice setting,” Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, said in a press release.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and the Emory Clinic have all earned magnet recognition in the past.

“The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes hospitals for elevating patient care in an environment where nurses, supported by interprofessional teams, also flourish,” Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare, said in a press release. “Magnet is a lifestyle adopted by Emory Healthcare and the gold standard of nursing practice.”