CDC: Leprosy may become ‘endemic’ in the U.S. Southeast

Leprosy cases are on the rise in Central Florida, leading to a possible endemic in the Southeast
Cases of leprosy in Central Florida are on the rise, concerning scientists at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to an Aug. 2023 report from the CDC, leprosy may have reached endemic status in the U.S. Southeast.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria that can affect nerves, skin, eyes and the lining of the nose. While once “feared as a highly contagious and devastating disease,” the CDC classifies leprosy as a slow spreading and easily treatable ailment. Left untreated, however, leprosy can cause nerve damage capable of crippling hands and feet, and causing paralysis and even blindness.

Cases of leprosy have been considered “historically uncommon” within the U.S., with cases dwindling year after year until around 2000. However, the CDC reported that leprosy cases experienced a gradual increase within the U.S. in the last two decades. The number of reported leprosy cases within southeastern states has more than doubled over the last decade alone. A total of 159 new cases were reported within the U.S. in 2020, and Central Florida accounted for nearly 20% of all cases.

One factor of interest to CDC scientists is the origin of modern leprosy cases in Florida.

“Whereas leprosy in the United States previously affected persons who had immigrated from leprosy-endemic areas, ≈34% of new case-patients during 2015–2020 appeared to have locally acquired the disease,” the CDC reported. “Several cases in central Florida demonstrate no clear evidence of zoonotic exposure or traditionally known risk factors.”

“Further, reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that, although the incidence of leprosy has been increasing, the rates of new diagnoses in persons born outside of the United States has been declining since 2002,” the CDC added. “This information suggests that leprosy has become an endemic disease process in Florida, warranting further research into other methods of autochthonous transmission.”

“Florida, USA, has witnessed an increased incidence of leprosy cases lacking traditional risk factors,” the CDC reported. “Those trends, in addition to decreasing diagnoses in foreign-born persons, contribute to rising evidence that leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern United States. Travel to Florida should be considered when conducting leprosy contact tracing in any state.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

