Piedmont announces 23rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

Benefit will support Elena Amos Breast Cancer Center
57 minutes ago
Piedmont Healthcare announced on Tuesday that the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, a philanthropic organization that has operated within the Chattahoochee Valley for more than 30 years, will be hosting its 23rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Oct. 3. The luncheon will serve to raise funds for the Elena Amos Breast Care Center, a Piedmont-based center that specializes in diagnostic breast ultrasounds, diagnostic mammograms, ultrasound guided core biopsies and more.

“This annual luncheon has provided important financial support to fund equipment, patient support, and staff education,” executive director of the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation Aline Lasseter said in a press release. “Your support means more now than ever as we seek to enhance care for the over 23,000 patients we treat each year at the Elena Amos Breast Care Center.”

Doors for the event will open at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center at 10:30 a.m. Guests will be able to enjoy the Pink Partner Expo once inside, followed by a lunch at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a keynote address from late UGA football head coach Vince Dooley’s wife Barbara Dooley and an “inspiring story of hope” from the event’s featured breast cancer survivor Wanda Amos. The luncheon will highlight the importance of scheduling annual mammograms, early detection, ultrasounds, diagnostic screenings and imaging.

Piedmont invited those that can not make the event to hold their own virtual Lunch-In to support the fight against breast cancer. Virtual hosts will receive a Lunch-In Box for themselves, seven guests, a choice of lunch delivered from the event’s restaurant sponsor, table decor for eight and a private viewing link to the event.

Last year, the Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon raised over $116,000 to fund pink ribbon comfort bags for newly-diagnosed breast cancer patients.

Those interested in supporting the fundraiser may do so here.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

