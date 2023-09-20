Piedmont Walton Hospital announces ‘Cookout for a Cause’ fundraiser

Pulse
By
48 minutes ago
X

Piedmont announced on Monday that Piedmont Walton Hospital will be hosting “Cookout for a Cause” on Friday, Sept. 29. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital’s new covered outdoor picnic space, the fundraiser will benefit the Women’s Service Fund in order to purchase a nursery transport bed with a stand-alone infant resuscitation system for the hospital.

“We hope the community will join us at the Cookout for a Cause and support our Women’s Services Fund as well as spend time with our frontline staff,” Piedmont Walton CEO Blake Watts said in a press release. “With the support of our sponsors, employees, and community donors, we continue to provide high-quality healthcare in Walton County with the most up-to-date equipment and software.”

ExplorePiedmont employees are pitching in for school children in a big way

The fundraiser will be presented by the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic and will allow members of the community an opportunity to support a “project that will benefit the hospital’s smallest and most fragile patients.”

Piedmont Walton is a non-profit hospital, and consequently relies on donations to expand its health care services.

“The proceeds from the cookout will be used to offset the $50,000 cost of a nursery transport bed with a stand-alone infant resuscitation system,” according to a press release. “This piece of equipment will bring life-saving capabilities virtually anywhere in the hospital, providing fast, easy, integrated access to critical equipment needed for safe, effective resuscitation of newborns.”

ExploreThese are the 5 best hospitals to work for in Georgia, according to Forbes

Tickets to the fundraiser cost $15. T-shirts cost $20, and supporters can purchase a $30 “bundle” offer for both a ticket and a T-shirt. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250 and reach as high as $5,000.

Businesses and individuals alike can sponsor, buy tickets and purchase shirts for “Cookout for a Cause” by visiting here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

When Deion Sanders seeks prayer, he calls this Georgia pastor 4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC IN-DEPTH
Are COVID vaccines still free? Why it’s not so simple anymore
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEDRA RHONE
OPINION: One grocery store closes and a food desert reopens
5h ago

Why Democrats have new hope to win suburban seats in Georgia
3h ago

Why Democrats have new hope to win suburban seats in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett students hoping to become teachers get training in the classroom
5h ago
The Latest

Grady Health System earns Commission on Cancer reaccreditation
46m ago
Piedmont employees are pitching in for school children in a big way
23h ago
These are the 5 best hospitals to work for in Georgia, according to Forbes
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
2h ago
VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top