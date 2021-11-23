Secret Santa gifts that are great for nurses

Popcorn popper

Popcorn is a healthy snack, but not when it’s made in those bags you put in the microwave. For $20, you can gift someone a hot air popper that adds no oil and no chemicals.

This Dash popper ($19.99) makes up to 16 cups and has a melted butter dispenser. You can find various brands online and in stores. This one, by Bella, is less than 10″ tall and costs less than $10.

Calming face mask

Wearing PPE all day can leave a nurse’s face red and irritated.

This Mario Badescu azulene calming mask is made with botanicals — including castor seed oil, Evening Primrose and chamomile — that help soothe and hydrate.

A 2 ounce jar costs $18 on Amazon.com.

Flavor boosters

Cafeteria food can be good, but it can sometimes be a bit bland. For that co-worker who routinely dines on hospital food, consider this Pizza Rescue Kit.

Created by New Yorkers, the kit includes three half-ounce glass vials that contain black truffle salt, made from Italian black truffles and Atlantic sea salt; Italian seasoning blend, made from organic oregano, organic basil, organic marjoram, organic sage and organic garlic; and crushed Aleppo pepper, also known as the Halaby pepper, which has a moderate heat level with a fruity, cumin-like flavor. You can find it on Etsy for $15.75.

For the hot sauce lover on your team, Bushwick Kitchen’s Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha will take their taste buds to a new level.

According to the Sur la Table website: “Combining the sweet-spicy flavors of a classic sriracha with the fermented complexity of gochujang chili paste, this fermented hot sauce will make you weak in the knees. It boasts just the right balance of sweet and heat, so it’s not too overpowering—and it makes a perfect complement to any Asian dish. We especially love it on rice or in a hot bowl of pho. Made by hand in Brooklyn, Weak Knees makes a perfect gift for that certain someone who thinks they’ve tried every hot sauce under the sun.”

A 10.5 ounce jar costs just $9.95 at Sur la Table.

Scrub caps

Anyone with a decent amout of hair knows how difficult it is to get all of it under a standard scrub cap. If you draw the name of a co-worker this problem, there are plenty of options to make their life easier.

For just $19.99, you can order a six pack of these Honoson scrub caps. Each package contains six scrub caps with buttons to attach a face mask, a ponytail holder and sweatband.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.