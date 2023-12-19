A therapist’s tips for spending the holiday if you’re on your own

Of course, this would all be more fun with a group, so invite someone over. If no one’s available, you can always volunteer to help feed the homeless or bring some holiday cheer to the snowbirds at your local assisted living community. I have volunteered many times to bring a little holiday cheer to others and found much to cheer me up in return.

Volunteering is giving of yourself. I promise that doing something for others will nurture the part of you that wants to feel good, and it will help you snap out of a bad mood, even if only for a few minutes. Trust me, negative energy is out there for the, and it won’t be hard to find. But you can choose to not look for it and instead heal your heart by letting a little joy in.

The holidays are almost always better with other humans. Many times, I’ve loaded up my sled and dropped off gifts to friends, stopping to visit for a spell before going to the next person’s house. Try it out. By the time you get home, you’ll be ready for a movie and some quiet time. If you’re alone this year and don’t want to be, spending even a small time with other people will help you sleep more peacefully.

If you believe that good intentions and the efforts we put out to others do return to us in some way, these actions will make your holidays bright.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide; reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com