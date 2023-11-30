New LinkedIn features make job searching easier for nurses

According to LinkedIn, every single minute, two nurses apply for a job. A total 3 million U.S. nurses are growing their careers through LinkedIn, and the job search service is looking to take advantage. On Tuesday, LinkedIn announced that it is rolling out new, customizable search filters just for nurses.
“Now, when you search for nursing positions on LinkedIn, you can fine tune your results to better match your qualifications and preferences,” according to the press release. “We’ve added new job search filters for Specialty, Shift, Schedule and License that appear when you search for a nursing job (just click the ‘All Filters’' button to see them).”
Nurses can also set their job preferences according to each new job search filter through Open to Work on their profiles. The latest addition to LinkedIn goes much further than new search filters and job preferences however.
“With more than 50% of hirers relying on skills to search for candidates, we’ve added more than 65 new nursing Credentials and 35 new skills based on your Specialty that you can add to your Profile, from Pediatrics & Neonatal to Hospice & Palliative Care to Home Health,” the company explained in the press release.
“Think about the five Top Skills you have based on the type of nursing role you want and list them in the About section of your Profile. For example, if you’re an Emergency Room Nurse, you could list a mix of hard and soft skills such as Critical and Intensive Care, IV Therapy, Collaboration, and Patient Advocacy.”
Nurses can also tag their nursing specialty as a skill, allowing them to leverage their unique career experiences for job searches. Within the report, LinkedIn also noted the importance of networking for growing your career.
“Consider joining Groups such as RN Network - Nursing Community or Registered Nurse Network as a way to connect with like-minded individuals,” according to the press release. “You can also follow experts in Healthcare for inspiration and learnings, like LinkedIn Top Voice and Nurse Executive Rebecca Love, or subscribe to relevant Newsletters like Path to Recovery by Beth Kutscher, Editor at Large at LinkedIn News or The Consult by the Dean of Stanford Medicine.”
