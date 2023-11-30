New LinkedIn features make job searching easier for nurses

According to LinkedIn, every single minute, two nurses apply for a job. A total 3 million U.S. nurses are growing their careers through LinkedIn, and the job search service is looking to take advantage. On Tuesday, LinkedIn announced that it is rolling out new, customizable search filters just for nurses.

“Now, when you search for nursing positions on LinkedIn, you can fine tune your results to better match your qualifications and preferences,” according to the press release. “We’ve added new job search filters for Specialty, Shift, Schedule and License that appear when you search for a nursing job (just click the ‘All Filters’' button to see them).”

Nurses can also set their job preferences according to each new job search filter through Open to Work on their profiles. The latest addition to LinkedIn goes much further than new search filters and job preferences however.