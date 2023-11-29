Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta named one of the best places to work in IT for sixth time

Self proclaimed “voice of business technology” Computerworld released its 2024 edition of the “Best Places to Work in IT” report on Monday, revealing that Georgia’s own Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has earned a mention for the sixth time. Computerworld’s 30th annual report included 61 organizations that employed 5,000 or more people; Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranked 22nd.
The Atlanta-based hospital has earned numerous honors from Computerworld’s IT workspace rankings over the years.
“We are incredibly proud to have received this award for the sixth time,” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta chief information officer Jeremy Meller said in a press release. “Our team continues to demonstrate tremendous dedication as they drive technology improvements that support patient care, a variety of our support functions, cyber-security efforts and more. That is why we place the highest value on our team – our patients depend on us.”
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s information technology division includes physician and nursing informaticists, analysts, developers, engineers, technology architects and others. To enhance its IT teams, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has initiated a number of programs for their employees.
“Large technology transformation requires a workforce that is dedicated,” the Atlanta hospital reported in a press release. “The IS&T team at Children’s demonstrates the value of its employees through engagement programs such as the IT Shared Leadership program, which allows non-management staff members to serve on an advice and decision-making council. They also accelerate integration of new employees into teams through an onboarding cohort program that allows new employees to get to know others while learning relevant policies and expectations.”
According to Computerworld parent company Foundry’s global content director, the relevance of information technology professionals in the modern workspace continues to grow.
“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business,” Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry, said in a press release. “IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams. These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”
