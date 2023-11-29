Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta named one of the best places to work in IT for sixth time

Self proclaimed “voice of business technology” Computerworld released its 2024 edition of the “Best Places to Work in IT” report on Monday, revealing that Georgia’s own Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has earned a mention for the sixth time. Computerworld’s 30th annual report included 61 organizations that employed 5,000 or more people; Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranked 22nd.

The Atlanta-based hospital has earned numerous honors from Computerworld’s IT workspace rankings over the years.

“We are incredibly proud to have received this award for the sixth time,” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta chief information officer Jeremy Meller said in a press release. “Our team continues to demonstrate tremendous dedication as they drive technology improvements that support patient care, a variety of our support functions, cyber-security efforts and more. That is why we place the highest value on our team – our patients depend on us.”