Donation allows Atlanta hospital to say ‘yes’ to more time for grieving mothers

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Nov. 17 that Piedmont Newton Hospital has received a donated Cenotaph Smart Cradle. The advanced machine will allow the Covington hospital to offer parents that experience the loss of a baby before, during or after birth more time with their child.

The cradle, which resembles a typical bassinet, is outfitted to preserve the body of a deceased infant for longer than would otherwise be possible, granting grieving parents an opportunity to spend more time with their child in a way that the hospital could not provide before. Two separate organizations each dedicated to supporting parents facing infant loss, Rachel’s Gift and Heartbeats & Hands 540, donated the cradle to Piedmont Newton Hospital.

“When we do have a mother lose a baby, she will often ask to keep the child in the room with her,” Susann Whittle, clinical manager of Piedmont Newton’s labor and delivery unit, said in a news release. “Having this bereavement cradle will allow us to say ‘yes’ to more time and provide truly patient-centered care for these mothers and their loved ones. We are so grateful to Rachel’s Gift and Heartbeats & Hands 540 for helping us foster a dignified grieving experience for these patients while they are with us.”