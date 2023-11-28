Donation allows Atlanta hospital to say ‘yes’ to more time for grieving mothers

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Nov. 17 that Piedmont Newton Hospital has received a donated Cenotaph Smart Cradle. The advanced machine will allow the Covington hospital to offer parents that experience the loss of a baby before, during or after birth more time with their child.
The cradle, which resembles a typical bassinet, is outfitted to preserve the body of a deceased infant for longer than would otherwise be possible, granting grieving parents an opportunity to spend more time with their child in a way that the hospital could not provide before. Two separate organizations each dedicated to supporting parents facing infant loss, Rachel’s Gift and Heartbeats & Hands 540, donated the cradle to Piedmont Newton Hospital.
“When we do have a mother lose a baby, she will often ask to keep the child in the room with her,” Susann Whittle, clinical manager of Piedmont Newton’s labor and delivery unit, said in a news release. “Having this bereavement cradle will allow us to say ‘yes’ to more time and provide truly patient-centered care for these mothers and their loved ones. We are so grateful to Rachel’s Gift and Heartbeats & Hands 540 for helping us foster a dignified grieving experience for these patients while they are with us.”
Featuring a handmade blanket and specialized bereavement resources, Piedmont Newton Hospital also regularly receives keepsake boxes from Rachel’s Gift for moms and families enduring times of loss.
“Georgia has the second highest rate of fetal mortality in the country, according to recently published data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), underscoring the importance of access to a Cenotaph Smart Cradle in Newton County,” Piedmont Newton reported in the news release. “The cooling cradle donated by Rachel’s Gift and Heartbeats & Hands 540 is Piedmont Newton’s first.”
