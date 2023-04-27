Go Guide: What to expect at this year’s Move For Grady event

When?

Move For Grady takes place Saturday, May 6. The venue will open at 6 a.m. to provide breakfast and participant support. Start times for the various events are as follows:

7:00: 100-mile and 65-mile route cyclists

7:30: 50-mile cyclists

8:00: 25-mile cyclists

8:30: 10-mile cyclists

9:00: 10k runners and walkers

9:15: 5k runners and walkers

The finish line celebration will begin around 10:00, followed by the kid’s dash at 11 a.m. The fun will continue until around 5 p.m.

Where?

Move For Grady will take place at Bouckaert Farm, located at 9445 Browns Lake Road, Chattahoochee Hills. Bouckaert Farm is 8,000 acres, so attendees should use the Browns Lake Road address and not just search for “Bouckaert Farm” when utilizing their GPS. You can also participate virtually.

How to register for Move For Grady

It’s not too late to sign up to participate in the fundraiser. Late registration opens April 28 and runs through May 5. Registration gives participants access to parking, breakfast, route support, the finish line celebration and an official participant t-shirt.

Participants can register online.

Event Registration fee Late registration fee 10-mile ride $50 $60 25-mile ride $85 $95 50-mile ride $110 $120 65-mile ride $110 $120 100-mile ride $135 $145 5k Run/walk $45 $55 10k Run/walk $60 $70 Kids (12 & under) 5k run/walk $25 $35 Virtual routes ride/run/walk $45 $45

Registration fees vary based on the event and the age of the participant.

How to prepare for Move For Grady

Registering for the event is the first step. Event packets can be picked up early beginning Saturday, April 29. Move For Grady will announce the packet pickup locations after registration. Packets can also be picked up at Bouckaert Farm on the day of the event, starting at 6 a.m.

For those looking to stay the night near the event location, Move For Grady suggested a number of Fairburn hotels within a 20-minute drive of the event: Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Hampton Inn and Wingate by Wyndham.