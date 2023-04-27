Go Guide: What to expect at this year’s Move For Grady event

Grady Health System’s upcoming Move For Grady event, formerly known as VeloCity Atlanta, is less than two weeks away. With that in mind, walkers, runners and cyclists alike are all gearing up for an opportunity to raise money for a good cause.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event:
What?
Move For Grady is a charity event dedicated to raising money for Grady Health System to improve health equity in Atlanta. Previously known as VeloCity Atlanta, the charity event is hosting its sixth annual event this year, in which participants can cycle, run or walk to support the health care system.
The event will feature five different cycling routes, which will range from 10 miles to 100 miles long. There are also 5k and 10k routes for walking and running. Move For Grady will also feature breakfast for participants, outdoor activities for children, and a finish line celebration featuring lunch, drinks and live music.
“In the years since its inception, Move For Grady has not only raised funds to support Grady, it has allowed the health system to connect with thousands of members of our community, providing an important opportunity to share information about the vital role the health system plays,” Joselyn Baker, president at Grady Health Foundation, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Funds raised support programs and services that address social determinants of heath such as food insecurity, expand access to cancer screenings and other preventative care, and help to ensure the overall stability of what is now Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center and safety net hospital.”
When?
Move For Grady takes place Saturday, May 6. The venue will open at 6 a.m. to provide breakfast and participant support. Start times for the various events are as follows:
7:00: 100-mile and 65-mile route cyclists
7:30: 50-mile cyclists
8:00: 25-mile cyclists
8:30: 10-mile cyclists
9:00: 10k runners and walkers
9:15: 5k runners and walkers
The finish line celebration will begin around 10:00, followed by the kid’s dash at 11 a.m. The fun will continue until around 5 p.m.
Where?
Move For Grady will take place at Bouckaert Farm, located at 9445 Browns Lake Road, Chattahoochee Hills. Bouckaert Farm is 8,000 acres, so attendees should use the Browns Lake Road address and not just search for “Bouckaert Farm” when utilizing their GPS. You can also participate virtually.
How to register for Move For Grady
It’s not too late to sign up to participate in the fundraiser. Late registration opens April 28 and runs through May 5. Registration gives participants access to parking, breakfast, route support, the finish line celebration and an official participant t-shirt.
Participants can register online.
|Event
|Registration fee
|Late registration fee
|10-mile ride
|$50
|$60
|25-mile ride
|$85
|$95
|50-mile ride
|$110
|$120
|65-mile ride
|$110
|$120
|100-mile ride
|$135
|$145
|5k Run/walk
|$45
|$55
|10k Run/walk
|$60
|$70
|Kids (12 & under) 5k run/walk
|$25
|$35
|Virtual routes ride/run/walk
|$45
|$45
Registration fees vary based on the event and the age of the participant.
How to prepare for Move For Grady
Registering for the event is the first step. Event packets can be picked up early beginning Saturday, April 29. Move For Grady will announce the packet pickup locations after registration. Packets can also be picked up at Bouckaert Farm on the day of the event, starting at 6 a.m.
For those looking to stay the night near the event location, Move For Grady suggested a number of Fairburn hotels within a 20-minute drive of the event: Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Hampton Inn and Wingate by Wyndham.
