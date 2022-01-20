VeloCity Atlanta 2022: Sign up now and support Grady Health System

VeloCity 2022 gives runners, walkers and cyclists their choice of courses and in-person or virtual participation options. Each participant can register individually, form a team or join a team.

Cyclists have the option to choose from 10-, 25-, 50- or 65-mile distances along the best cycling routes in metro Atlanta. Fully supplied rest stops and on-route support are offered. Routes cater to all cycling ability levels.

Walkers can look into the 5K and runners can do the 9-mile trail run. Water stops are included along each of the distances, along with incredible views.

Virtual participants who are riding or running can complete their course along any of the routes and log their miles on VeloCity’s event app, which is coming soon. They must complete their ride by Saturday, May 14.

Fees range from $40 to $110 for cyclists. Runners’ fees are $40-$85 and it’s $25 for the kids-under-13 5K. Walkers pay $40 for the 5K, and children can do the 13-and-under 5K walk for $25.

Virtual riders and runners have the same registration fees.

If you would like to donate without participating, you can do so here.