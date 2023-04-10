Nurse swoops in like ‘Batman’ in all black, saves woman’s life

Johnston was just leaving the restaurant when she heard people yelling for a health care hero. The nurse sprang into action.

“When the 911 operator — I started talking to them — said, ‘lay her down and start doing compressions’ and I felt and I didn’t feel a good pulse,” Johnston told KDKA-TV. “So I said, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”

Johnston saves lives for a living, but appreciated the praise from onlookers all the same.

“I do this for a living, but hearing somebody be able to thank you and say that I’m a hero is just so kind and I couldn’t have done it without everybody who was there,” she said.

The choking woman suffered six broken ribs, but it thankful to be alive.

“I really thank those people and I do owe them my life,” she told KDKA-TV.