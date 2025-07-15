Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

It’s a personal mission. In 1996, Clemons became the first Black female firefighter in her hometown of Boynton Beach, Florida, 57 miles north of Miami.

Over the next 23 years, she moved up the ranks, becoming the department’s first Black woman in a leadership role with her promotion to deputy chief.

She took on another first in August 2021, when she was named Forest Park’s fire chief — the first Black woman to hold the position. And there, she found support for her dream: Camp Believe.

“As a woman in the fire service who grew up in the community of Boynton Beach, I did not see representation of any women in the fire services,” Clemons said. “Once I got hired in Forest Park, it was my dream to inspire, motivate and encourage young ladies to pursue this career opportunity.”

The response from the community was immediate. For her first camp in October 2023, Clemons hoped for 10 to 15 participants. Nearly 40 showed up.

“I just couldn’t tell them no,” she said. “The city and the community were so excited about the camp, and the more excited they were, the more excited it made me.”

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

The camp provides girls with a firsthand look at what the job entails. They learn about fire science, CPR, first aid and the physical requirements.

They also learn to rappel off buildings, climb ladder trucks, and develop both skills and confidence.

“More so than that, we teach them about leadership and teamwork,” Clemons said.

She named the camp after the words that have guided her path: “If you can believe it, you can achieve it.”

Forest Park City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. said Camp Believe is more than a recruitment tool.

“It’s a reflection of the kind of transformational leadership and forward-thinking values that are shaping the future of public service — not just in Forest Park, but across the country,” Clark said.

He said Clemons is challenging outdated norms and offering a message that resonates far beyond the firehouse.

“At a time when communities around the world are reckoning with issues of equity, inclusion and trust in public institutions, Camp Believe stands out as a beacon of what’s possible when we lead with intention,” he said.

The Georgia Municipal Association recently recognized the impact of the program by awarding Forest Park and its fire department the 2025 Visionary City Award.

Her path to the fire service

Clemons didn’t set out to become a firefighter. She once thought she’d teach physical education. After playing college softball for two years, she returned to Boynton Beach and took a job working with a city program for latchkey kids.

Then a friend told her he planned to become a firefighter and suggested she consider it, too.

At the time, the city had just hired its first Black fire chief, Floyd Jordon. Clemons arranged to meet with him. She still remembers, standing 5 feet tall, looking up at the nearly 7-foot Jordan and asking, “Do you think I can do this?”

His response was simple: “Yes. You can do it.”

“He wrote me a letter that very day to attend the fire academy, and I never looked back,” Clemons said. “Best decision I ever made.”

The city of Boynton Beach drew national attention in 2020 for a mural showing Clemons as white. The city reached a lawsuit settlement with Clemons in 2021. She’s not interested in discussing the matter today.

Once her career path was set, Clemons returned to college. She has associate of science degrees in emergency medical services and fire science, a bachelor of arts in organizational leadership, and a master of science in executive management.

With Camp Believe, she’s making it clear: She’s hoping some in the next generation won’t have to wonder if they belong.

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED

The application deadline for this year’s camp has passed, but if you want to check it out for next year, the website is: lwww.forestparkga.gov/fire/page/girls-future-firefighter-camp

BY THE NUMBERS

522 fire departments in Georgia

7 run by women

FIRE DEPARTMENTS WITH WOMEN IN CHARGE

Warren County

Forest Park, Clayton County

Decatur, DeKalb County

Glenwood, Wheeler County

Claxton, Evans County

Geneva, Talbot County

Fayetteville, Fayette County

Source: Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training