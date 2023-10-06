Here’s how to win a room aboard the NurseCon at Sea Mexico Cruise

54 minutes ago
Social media mogul Nurse Blake’s NurseCon at Sea is shaping up to be an unforgettable getaway for health care heroes looking to brush up on their CNE courses in total luxury. Now Nurse.org is holding a month-long giveaway with a chance for participants to win a free room on board the upcoming Norwegian Breakaway cruise to Mexico.

For a chance to win a spot aboard NurseCon at Sea, participants will have to sign up at nurse.org/join. Participants that share the contest offer on social media will be six times more likely to win the big prize, Nurse.org reported.

Once aboard the Norwegian Breakaway, giveaway winners will find themselves surrounded by health care heroes ready to adventure out for an unforgettable vacation experience.

“Your adventure begins in the vibrant city of Miami,” according to the event’s website. “Soak up the sights and sounds of South Florida before setting sail with thousands of nurses on the recently renovated Norwegian Breakaway.

“Our first stop is at the island of Cozumel off the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and continues to be known for its fantastic fishing, snorkeling and diving opportunities. This fantastic destination features one of the seven wonders of the world: Chichén Itzá. Our second stop is at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s idyllic private island paradise. Unwind on white-sand beaches and enjoy the many ways to explore paradise. Snorkel with sea turtles and colorful fish in warm turquoise waters.”

After spending time at Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise will return to sea for a day on the water before making its way back to Miami. From silent discos to drag shows, the cruise will have a multitude of different experiences available.

Nurse Blake will be performing in the main theater, while patrons can also enjoy sport competitions, a Nurse Got Talent performance and a casino night. NurseCon at Sea begins April 9, 2024 and ends April 14, 2024.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

