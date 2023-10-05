Northside Hospital announces opening of Snellville center

Northside Hospital announced on Monday that Northside Medical Snellville, a new medical office building and medical retail building, is now open. Northside Hospital and Realty Trust Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the occasion on Sept. 27 at the 2306 Wisteria Drive location.

Featuring a 45,000-square-foot medical office building and a 7,500-square-foot medical retail building, Northside Medical Snellville features a surgery center, orthopedics, women’s imaging, general surgery and physical therapy.

“This beautiful, beautiful state-of-the-art facility will address a variety of access needs for patients including surgery, orthopedic care and women’s imaging, just to name a few,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a press release. “Patients will not only have quality care closer to home, but they’ll also have access to Northside Hospital’s broad network of best-in-class facilities with highly skilled, caring professionals who provide leading-edge care and therapy.”

Northside Medical Snellville is only the latest in a long line of recent additions to the health care provider’s local offerings. The Northside Gwinnett campus received a new medical office building in the spring, while Gwinnett County also recently received a new Health Choice Urgent Care Center.

“This completely rounds out our health care offerings in the city and provides so many great services, so convenient, for all of our citizens,” Mayor Barbara Bender said in a press release. “What a great time to be in Gwinnett — all of these great forces coming together and catapulting us into the future. In August we celebrated 100 years for the city of Snellville, and I like to think this Grove development and the downtown that we’re building is where Snellville’s come through 100 years and we’re setting it up for the next 100 years, and we’re so happy that Northside’s going to be a part of that.”