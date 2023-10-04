3 Georgia health systems among greatest workplaces for parents in 2023

BreakingNews
Global media organization Newsweek named Georgia-based health systems Jackson Healthcare, Piedmont Healthcare and Memorial Health in its “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023″ report. The report serves to highlight the best companies in the nation, across a multitude of industries, for working parents. Out of the nearly 96 U.S. companies featured within the health care industry, Jackson Healthcare, Piedmont Healthcare and Memorial Health were the only Georgia-based health care providers to make the list.

“A workplace that supports parents and families is beneficial to everyone,” Newsweek reported. “Employees at companies with family-friendly policies such as flexible working hours, parental leave, childcare support and eldercare assistance are less likely to feel overwhelmed with family responsibilities. Their employers benefit from stronger worker loyalty, improved talent retention and increased productivity.”

Jackson Healthcare and Piedmont Healthcare are both based in Atlanta, while Memorial Health originated in Savannah. As one of the largest health care staffing companies in the country, Jackson Healthcare serves all 50 states through over 20,000 clinical providers. Annually, the health care system serves over 10 million patients a year.

Piedmont Healthcare cares for roughly 3.4 million patients a year, while employing a workforce of over 37,000 people. Memorial Health serves over 35 counties spanning across Southeast Georgia and parts of South Carolina.

“Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights Group are proud to introduce our ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023,” Newsweek reported. “These 800 family-friendly companies are lauded by their employees for being great places to work.”

In partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek identified 800 companies best for parents based on an employer survey of over 36,000 parents working in the U.S. To complete the study, Newsweek also collected over 224,000 company reviews across all industry sectors. Scores were then given to each company based on a five-star system.

Piedmont Healthcare and Jackson Healthcare each earned the maximum five-star rating, while Memorial Health earned four stars.

