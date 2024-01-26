Healthgrades: These are Georgia’s top critical care hospitals

However, Adventhealth Redmond is ultimately Georgia’s top hospital for critical care because it earned the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award for both 2023 and 2024. In 2022, it also earned the Critical Care Excellence Award.

Atlanta-based Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked just under Adventhealth Redmond. Also a back-to-back America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award winner, Emory Johns Creek took home the 2024 Critical Care Excellence Award.

In third place, fellow Atlanta facility Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is a 2024 Critical Care Excellence Award recipient that previously took home the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award for the years 2022 and 2023.

Fourth best comes out of Cartersville. Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center didn’t take home any awards this year, but it was considered among the best 5% of U.S. hospitals in both 2022 and 2023.

For 2024, Healthgrades scored Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center five (out of five) stars in every category, ranging from in-hospital mortality rates to complications during diabetic emergencies.

Hiram’s Wellstar Paulding Hospital was ranked fifth best. The local medical facility earned middling reviews from Healthgrades in most critical care categories, which it described as “as expected.”