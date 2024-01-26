Healthgrades: These are Georgia’s top critical care hospitals

Healthgrades’ 2024 Specialty State Ranking Awards have finally arrived, and Georgia hospitals took home 44 awards this year. The awards break down each state’s best hospitals across 18 specialties. Even hospitals that are not granted an award for their specialty care can still make their state’s list, as Healthgrades typically ranks the top three to five hospitals for each state.
In Georgia, five hospitals earned honorable mentions for their specialty in critical care.
Rome’s Adventhealth Redmond took home the top spot. The medical facility has earned Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for two years in a row, ranking it among the top 5% of U.S. hospitals for consistently delivering quality care.
However, Adventhealth Redmond is ultimately Georgia’s top hospital for critical care because it earned the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award for both 2023 and 2024. In 2022, it also earned the Critical Care Excellence Award.
Atlanta-based Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked just under Adventhealth Redmond. Also a back-to-back America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award winner, Emory Johns Creek took home the 2024 Critical Care Excellence Award.
In third place, fellow Atlanta facility Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is a 2024 Critical Care Excellence Award recipient that previously took home the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award for the years 2022 and 2023.
Fourth best comes out of Cartersville. Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center didn’t take home any awards this year, but it was considered among the best 5% of U.S. hospitals in both 2022 and 2023.
For 2024, Healthgrades scored Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center five (out of five) stars in every category, ranging from in-hospital mortality rates to complications during diabetic emergencies.
Hiram’s Wellstar Paulding Hospital was ranked fifth best. The local medical facility earned middling reviews from Healthgrades in most critical care categories, which it described as “as expected.”
