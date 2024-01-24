Where Georgia stands: Healthgrades names 2024′s best U.S. hospitals

Several Georgia health care centers made Healthgrades’ rankings for “2024 America’s Best Hospitals.”
Healthgrades — a U.S. company that provides information on physicians, hospitals and health care providers — measured inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review for 2020 through 2022. From there, the company assessed the data for 31 conditions or procedures across several hospitals throughout the nation.
The best U.S. hospitals make it into the top 50 rankings, which account for the best 1% of hospitals in the nation. And getting in the top 1% is no easy task.
The top 1% demonstrate “consistent clinical excellence based on an analysis of risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for common procedures and conditions,” Healthgrades reported. “Specifically, these hospitals have received a Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award in consecutive years over an extended period of time.”
This year, two Atlanta-based facilities made the top 50 list — Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown. Two others made the top 100 list — Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Adventhealth Redmond and Emory Johns Creek Hospital earned a place on Healthgrades’ top 250 list.
“Hospital quality is a crucial, yet often overlooked, factor to consider when choosing a doctor,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in the report.
“Healthgrades is dedicated to taking the guesswork out of the equation by providing consumers with a reliable, data-driven platform to identify reputable hospitals in their area,” he added. “We want to give patients the confidence they’re choosing the highest quality healthcare.”
