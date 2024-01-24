Where Georgia stands: Healthgrades names 2024′s best U.S. hospitals

Several Georgia health care centers made Healthgrades’ rankings for “2024 America’s Best Hospitals.”

Healthgrades — a U.S. company that provides information on physicians, hospitals and health care providers — measured inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review for 2020 through 2022. From there, the company assessed the data for 31 conditions or procedures across several hospitals throughout the nation.

The best U.S. hospitals make it into the top 50 rankings, which account for the best 1% of hospitals in the nation. And getting in the top 1% is no easy task.