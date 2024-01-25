Healthgrades: Atlanta’s 3 best hospitals for quality cardiac care

Atlanta-based Piedmont Hospital earned multiple awards this year. As an “America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award” recipient for both 2023 and 2024, the medical facility is considered to be among the top 2% in the nation for consistently delivering quality care.

Piedmont also earned its third-consecutive “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award” and “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award” this year. This is also the second consecutive year the hospital has earned the “America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award.”

Emory University Hospital Midtown — an Atlanta-based facility considered to be within the top 1% of quality performance U.S. hospitals two years running — has now earned the “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award” for three consecutive years. It was also the 2022 recipient of the “Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award.”

Emory University Hospital’s 1364 Clifton Road campus also earned high praise this year. Although it did not receive an individual award for cardiology, Healthgrades did rank the facility one of Georgia’s top three for cardiac care — just under its Midtown counterpart.

It is also considered to be one of America’s 50 best hospitals for both 2023 and 2024.