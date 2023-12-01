Afghan doctor starts anew as Georgia Gwinnett College nursing school graduate

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 1996, Said Pasoon was only a child, the Daily Post reported. His parents made the difficult decision to move their family — Said has three brothers and three sisters — over the Hindu Kush mountains and into Peshawar, Pakistan. In 2002, U.S. and NATO troops claimed control of Pasoon’s home country, allowing him to return home, where he attended Paktia University in Gardez. His older sister, Naheeda, moved to Atlanta, and the rest of his family eventually followed her to America.

After graduating medical school and completing his residency, Pasoon began serving patients in his home country in 2014. But after two years of medical practice, and seven years of waiting, his application for visa to join his family in the U.S. was finally granted.

“I chose the beautiful state of Georgia by luck,” Pasoon told the Daily Post. “My sister, Naheeda, lived in Georgia since 1996, and brought my parents here, followed by my siblings, so this is where I came when I finally got my visa. Georgia gives me internal happiness with its true green nature — it reminds me of Nangarhar.”