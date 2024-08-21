How are election rules decided in Georgia?

The State Election Board has the authority to make election rules, investigate potential fraud and offer recommendations to lawmakers.

What is the debate over the new rules?

The rules are the latest round in a battle over Trump’s loss in the 2020 election and recounts. Some Republicans raised questions and made allegations of widespread fraud, which have not been proved. Many claims have been discredited, including suspicions that illegal ballots were delivered to drop boxes, fraud was conducted during ballot counting at State Farm Arena and large numbers of ineligible voters participated in the election. Supporters of the rules say they are needed to ensure every legal vote is counted and officials have the power to investigate potential irregularities. Voting rights advocates oppose the rules, saying they’re vague and would give officials an easy path to oppose or delay certifying an election, which a growing number of local officials have done since 2020. County election boards are required by law to certify the presidential election one week after Election Day, but a refusal to do so could create disputes over the results, launch court battles and potentially delay final vote counts of who won the election. All legal votes must be counted, according to state and federal laws.

about the election board and Georgia voting laws on the Election 2024 page.

Who sits on the board overseeing Georgia’s 2024 Election Rules?

There are five members on the board. Each is nominated by a different political entity. Since Republicans control state government, there are currently four GOP members and one Democrat.

John Fervier, chairperson

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Fervier in January. He is vice president of risk management and security for Waffle House and did not have any election experience before his selection.

Sara Tindall Ghazal

The Democratic Party appointed Ghazal in 2021. Before her selection, she led the party’s voting initiatives, including litigation against then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s policies. Ghazal also ran for a state House seat in 2020.

Janice Johnston

The Republican Party chose Johnston for the election board in 2022. She is a retired obstetrician who has also served as a poll worker and absentee ballot monitor, and is a Fulton County election office critic.

Rick Jeffares

The Georgia Senate appointed Jeffares, a former state senator, in January. Democrats accused him of being an election denier, and Jeffares has said he doesn’t know whether the 2020 election was legitimate.

Janelle King

A former deputy state director for the Georgia Republican Party and media personality, she was appointed to the election board in May by Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns.

What has the board done?

Here is a timeline of recent election board actions and responses from key officials.

May 9: The State Election Board begins work on a rule that would require a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying Georgia elections. A Republican county election board member in Fulton County who refused to sign off on this year’s presidential primary, Michael Heekin, made the request.

Oct. 9: A Fulton County judge dismisses a lawsuit by Democrats who tried to force Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to launch an ethics investigation of Republican State Election Board members who recently changed several election rules.

Oct. 14: The chair of the State Election Board John Fervier, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, says his Republican colleagues have gone too far. In an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fervier said, “Our job is to clarify law, not create new law, This doesn’t need to be an activist board. This board needs to stay within its boundaries.”

Oct. 15: A judge blocks the rule calling for hand counts of ballots on election night in Georgia, ruling that it would create “administrative chaos” if poll workers were required to conduct the manual review without being trained.

Oct. 16: A Fulton judge strikes down seven new Georgia election rules Wednesday, including requirements for a “reasonable inquiry” before elections are certified, hand counts on election night and additional access for partisan poll watchers. The judge found the State Election Board had exceeded its authority.