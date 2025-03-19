The appeal pits a Republican-led organization, Eternal Vigilance Action, against the State Election Board and Republican Party.

Eternal Vigilance Action is asking the court to uphold the lower court’s decision and rein in the board, while the state wants the court to reinstate the election board rules.

“The General Assembly set forth a clear framework by which elections are to proceed in Georgia. The SEB attempted to usurp the General Assembly’s authority and upend the election code by enacting contradictory rules,” according to a brief by Eternal Vigilance Action. “Rather than administering or effectuating a statute, the SEB instead undermined the General Assembly.”

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Republican Party is arguing to the court that the board’s proposed changes to election procedures supplemented state law without contradicting it.

“The rules promote orderly elections by requiring election superintendents to act reasonably before they certify results,” according to a brief by the Republican National Committee and Georgia Republican Party. “The rules promote election integrity, uniformity and purity in elections.”

In the weeks before last year’s election, the State Election Board approved several rules that drew national attention, including new requirements for a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results and an election night hand count of the number of ballots cast.

Explore All about the State Election Board and the rules it passed and court battles over them

Critics of the rules — including Democrats, county election directors and voting rights groups — said the rules threatened to delay results or provide justification for county election boards to reject results.

But supporters said the rules would have added safeguards to ensure elections are trustworthy and accurate.

After Republican Donald Trump won Georgia by 115,000 votes, county election boards unanimously certified the results — without any controversy over vote-counting procedures the State Election Board tried to change.

The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision could have a far-reaching impact.

If the court rules the State Election Board has the authority to change election rules, its Republican majority could resume efforts to impose vote-counting requirements on election officials.

Or a court decision against the board could constrain it to its job of reviewing investigations of fraud and irregularities.

After oral arguments Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court will issue a ruling in the coming weeks or months.

The court is considering seven overturned rules: