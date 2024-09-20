Georgia Election Board passes election night hand-counting rule

The board approved the hand-counting rule 3-2 with the backing of three board members Republican Donald Trump commended as “pit bulls” during an Atlanta rally last month.

The Republican chairman of the board and its lone Democratic member opposed the rule, saying it would introduce confusion so close to the election.

“To say that it would not cause delays on election night is not true or accurate,” Greene County Election Director Rachel Anglin told the board. “You’re waiting until all of this has been done on election night before it (votes) gets back to that office.”

State Election Board member Janelle King acknowledged that counting ballots would take more time.

“I don’t want to set a precedent where we’re OK with speed over accuracy,” said King, a Republican appointee to the board. “I can guarantee you as a voter that I would rather wait another hour to ensure the count is accurate. What we’re doing is creating more stability in our election process.”

The rule requires a count of the number of ballots cast, not a count of which candidate received more votes. The vote total would be reported separately

Under the rule, three poll workers in each precinct would sort ballots into piles of 50 after polls close, or they could return to the elections office the next day to conduct the hand count. The count would have to match the count recorded by the ballot scanner.

