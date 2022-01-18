Republicans pick Fulton elections critic for State Election Board

Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said Johnston is qualified for the job.

“She has served as a poll worker, poll watcher and absentee ballot monitor. She has been monitoring as a citizen the meetings of the State Election Board. She is retired now from her medical practice and has full time to devote to this important responsibility,” Shafer said.

State law requires Gov. Brian Kemp to immediately appoint political party nominees to the State Election Board. Johnston will replace Ahn Le, whose two-year term expired at the end of last year. A spokeswoman for Kemp didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Johnston joins two other Republicans on the five-member State Election Board: Ed Lindsey, who was nominated this month by House Speaker David Ralston, and Matt Mashburn, whom the state Senate confirmed last year. The Democratic Party of Georgia nominated Sara Tindall Ghazal to the board last year.

The fifth seat on the State Election Board is vacant since Georgia’s voting law removed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last year. The majority-Republican General Assembly has the authority to appoint someone to fill that seat during this year’s legislative session.