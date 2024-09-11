The lawsuit echoes conservative arguments nationally against administrative rule making.

A ruling by the Republican-appointed majority on the U.S. Supreme Court this summer weakened the ability of federal agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, to create regulations when laws passed by Congress are unclear.

Defenders of the State Election Board say the rules will help ensure votes are counted accurately. They say the rules don’t contradict the state law requiring county election boards to certify election results one week after Election Day.

“These commonsense changes will benefit all Georgians, regardless of political affiliation, as they are all designed to increase transparency and public confidence regarding our elections,” Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon said last month.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday comes after the Democratic Party sued in a separate challenge of the new election rules. The Democrats’ lawsuit, which is supported by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for president, seeks to reinforce the requirement that county election boards certify elections.

Meanwhile, a judge this week dismissed a separate lawsuit by Fulton County election board member Julie Adams, who argued certifying election results should be optional. The judge ruled that she sued the wrong defendants. Adams can refile her lawsuit, the judge said.

The plaintiffs in the latest case are Turner, Republican Chatham County election board member James Hall and Eternal Vigilance Action, an election advocacy organization Turner leads.

“The (State Election Board’s) rules changed how votes are counted and certified by local election boards (superintendents) and therefore fundamentally altered Georgians’ voting rights,” states the lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare the State Election Board’s rules are void before this fall’s election.