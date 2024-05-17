King, who is believed to be the first Black member of the State Election Board, said she will decide cases based on the facts and treat everyone fairly. There are four Republicans and one Democrat on the board. “Even though I’m Republican, I don’t think having a partisan mindset will get you very far,” King said. “I am very objective. I look at things from a perspective of normalcy rather than partisanship.” King, a panelist on The Georgia Gang politics TV show, said she believes there were mistakes in the 2020 presidential election, and it’s the board’s job to find the truth. Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

“If there is clear evidence that nothing happened, or clear evidence that something happened, that’s what I’m going to lean toward, and that’s where I was even in 2020,” King said. “I’m going to continue to lean into clear facts and evidence, and let that be the decision maker.”

State Election Board investigations have never found evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election after considering cases alleging ineligible voters, dead voters and drop box ballot-stuffing. Three vote counts showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump.

The board voted to reprimand Fulton County last week for double-scanning more than 3,000 ballots during a recount in which Trump gained 939 net votes against Biden. Two Republican election board members wanted to refer the case to the attorney general’s office for further investigation, and the case could be revived with King on the board at its next meeting.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC King posted on social media in 2020 that she had questions about the vote-counting process. “Janelle will be a tremendous asset as an independent thinker and impartial arbiter who will put principle above politics and ensure transparency and accountability in our elections,” said Burns, a Republican from Newington. Lindsey, whose two-year term expired earlier this year, said the board became more independent, reduced a backlog of cases and strengthened election processes during his tenure.

“I very much am concerned about this coming election, and I want to make sure that regardless of the outcome, that folks can have confidence in the accuracy of the results,” Lindsey said. “I enjoyed being part of the process to make that happen, and I wish my successor luck in getting the state through 2024.”

King joins a board whose membership has significantly changed since 2020.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp recently appointed the board’s chairman, John Fervier, a Waffle House vice president, and the state Senate in January confirmed Republican Rick Jeffares, a former senator.

The Republican Party appointee on the board is Janice Johnston, a retired obstetrician, and the board’s Democratic Party member is Sara Tindall Ghazal, an attorney.