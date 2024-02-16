Wade’s former divorce attorney and law partner resumes testimony

Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce attorney of Nathan Wade, has returned to the witness stand to resume his testimony that began — and was paused — Thursday morning. Attorneys in the case have been arguing since then about whether Bradley’s testimony puts him in jeopardy of breaching attorney-client privilege.

Bradley was questioned by defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant about a text message exchange between the two of them about the Wade-Willis relationship. He acknowledged that when Merchant asked via text if anyone would attest to the relationship, he replied “no-one would freely burn that bridge.”

Steve Sadow, an attorney for Donald Trump, expressed frustration with repeated attempts by the district attorney’s office to block Merchant from questioning Bradley.