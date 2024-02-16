Wade’s former divorce attorney and law partner resumes testimony

Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce attorney of Nathan Wade, has returned to the witness stand to resume his testimony that began — and was paused — Thursday morning. Attorneys in the case have been arguing since then about whether Bradley’s testimony puts him in jeopardy of breaching attorney-client privilege.
Bradley was questioned by defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant about a text message exchange between the two of them about the Wade-Willis relationship. He acknowledged that when Merchant asked via text if anyone would attest to the relationship, he replied “no-one would freely burn that bridge.”
Steve Sadow, an attorney for Donald Trump, expressed frustration with repeated attempts by the district attorney’s office to block Merchant from questioning Bradley.
”The state doesn’t want something to be heard,” Sadow said.
Bradley was the first witness called to testify on Thursday in the two-day hearing. He said then that he was scared of losing his law license by answering questions about Wade, after the State Bar of Georgia advised him that “any communications” he had with Wade could be covered by attorney-client privilege.
Wade hired Bradley in 2018 for his divorce, which is ongoing. Bradley said his law firm partnership with Wade ended in August or September of 2022. That’s also when Bradley was replaced as Wade’s divorce lawyer, case records show.
Judge Scott McAfee said Friday that Bradley can respond to certain questions without violating client confidentiality. He instructed the attorneys in the case to form appropriate questions during a recess, while Bradley was in a doctor’s appointment.
Bradley’s attorney said he’s not able to testify about Wade’s marriage or dating history after 2018.
