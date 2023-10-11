BreakingNews
BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again

LISTEN: Georgia lawmakers are in the middle of House speaker battle

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By , , and Bill Nigut
1 hour ago
X

The Republican battle is underway to elect a new speaker of the U.S. House.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, hosts discuss the battle to succeed Kevin McCarthy, the ousted former leader of the chamber.

Plus, as Israel prosecutes its punishing war against the Hamas terror organization, some 4,000 people attended a solidarity rally for Israel on Tuesday. Hosts Greg Bluestein and Bill Nigut take a closer look at the pro-Israeli support.

And the Fulton County district attorney’s office has revealed a new list of witnesses they plan to call in the October trial of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Links to today’s topics:

Fight to elect a new Speaker of the U.S. House

Patricia Murphy: House needs a leader

Georgians show support for Israel

Massive Atlanta rally in support of Israel

New witnesses in election conspiracy case

Conspiracy theorist, RNC chair on list to testify

Subscribe to the AJC: If you aren’t a subscriber to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, click here to get unlimited digital access to the AJC at a special price.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter
Follow Bill Nigut on twitter
Editors' Picks

BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again51m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Thousands attend rally in grief and support of Israel after Hamas attacks
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

7th suspect arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa
1h ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
1h ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 women injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
17m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: At pro-Israel rally, Georgia leaders warn of long political fight ahead
7h ago
The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge
The Jolt: Middle East crisis roils Georgia politics
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top