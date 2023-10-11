LISTEN: Georgia lawmakers are in the middle of House speaker battle

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, hosts discuss the battle to succeed Kevin McCarthy, the ousted former leader of the chamber.

Plus, as Israel prosecutes its punishing war against the Hamas terror organization, some 4,000 people attended a solidarity rally for Israel on Tuesday. Hosts Greg Bluestein and Bill Nigut take a closer look at the pro-Israeli support.

And the Fulton County district attorney’s office has revealed a new list of witnesses they plan to call in the October trial of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

