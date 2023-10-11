Thousands attend rally in grief and support of Israel after Hamas attacks

“We’re helpless,” Adam Slater said. “It’s the least we can do. It’s gut wrenching to watch the news.”

The rally drew thousands of people in support of Israel to the City Green at City Springs campus Tuesday night. Inside the Performing Arts Center were Mayor Rusty Paul, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a Democrat; Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican; and more than a dozen state legislators.

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Outside, the Slaters and dozens of others held Israeli flags waving in the wind. They said they feel deep connections to Israel after visits to the country or through family members living there. The Slaters said the music festival where one of the attacks took place is the type of event their own adult children might’ve attended during an upcoming visit.

“When you go there you feel a strong commitment to the land and the people and the community,” Karen Slater said.

Jenna Aronowitz said her aunt and cousin in Israel are safe, but they live in fear daily.

“It’s very, very scary for them,” she said. “Just like we have tornado sirens. They have bomb sirens, and they know to go down into shelters and stay there until they are told they can come out.”

Aronowitz and Elina Brager, a Jewish refugee who emigrated from the former Soviet Union to the U.S. 30 years ago, said they’ve been impacted by the brutality of the Hamas invasion against innocent civilians.

“It doesn’t matter how you feel about the conflict there is no way to feel differently about what happened,” Brager said.

More than 260 concertgoers were reported killed after Hamas militants launched rockets on the music festival held in the Israeli desert.

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

Rabbi Ari Sollish of Congregation Beth Tefillah noted that the attacks occurred during Simchat Torah, the most joyous day on the Jewish calendar.

“For the attacks to happen on any day would be extremely tragic. For it to happen on that day is devastating,” Sollish said.

Sollish said that while there is no way to make sense of the tragedy, “The response is unity, community, banding together, and recommitment to our faith.”

“At the end of the day, those that wish to harm the Jewish people want to put an end to not only Jews but Judaism, and harm the core essence of our Jewish faith,” he said.

The outside rally did not incite hateful rhetoric or violence.

“It’s all love and peace. Every one of us wants safety, peace and happiness,” Sollish said.

Congregation Beth Tefillah will hold an educational event in unity and support of Israel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to attend.

Sollish said that the Thursday event and Tuesday’s rally help all people of different backgrounds to connect: “And there is a deep understanding of other people who have been marginalized.”

The synagogue is located at 5065 High Point Road in Sandy Springs.